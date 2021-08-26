Leaving Nebraska for the bright lights, local student goes to Broadway Camp

“I had to video audition with a couple songs,” Petersen said. “I did a phone interview where they asked me questions about my experiences in theater. A few weeks later, they emailed me and told me I got in.”

Petersen said she had a few different reactions to the good news.

“I was a little bit in shock,” Petersen said. “I didn’t think I would get to go, but when it finally settled in that I was going to go, I was thrilled.”

At the beginning of the camp, the students had to quarantine for four days. They were housed in the Amsterdam Student Residence Hall in Manhattan on the Upper West Side of New York.

“It was really rough,” Petersen said. “Outside my window was just a brick wall. We were so close to the building next to us; I couldn’t see the sun or the ground. I measured my room on the last day because I found that each tile was one foot. The room was probably 7-feet by 13-feet.”

Petersen said once they were able to be in the studio for seven hours a day, it was an incredible experience.

During her three weeks, Petersen learned new skills for acting. At the end of the camp, she performed the role of “Elphaba” and sang a duet called “What is This Feeling” from the Musical, “Wicked.”