Leaving Nebraska for the bright lights, local student goes to Broadway Camp

UTICA -- When Centennial Senior Paige Petersen was younger, one of her favorite school events was when the choir would invite the whole school each year to attend their dress rehearsal for their annual musical.
“I always thought that was the best part of the year,” Petersen said. “When I was in eighth grade, I found out I could stage manage. Freshman year, I started working on singing lessons and acting so I could do more musical theater.”
Before committing to theater, Petersen participated in an art program, and she played basketball for six years because her father, Tom, was the coach.
“I did not like sports,” Petersen said. “When I could do theater in high school, I dropped it because I knew I didn’t want to pursue them.”
Petersen said in the beginning of high school, she was debating between a camp for investigative forensics or theater.
“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to pursue a career in theater at first because of how hard of a business it is to get into,” Petersen said. “Then, I realized I wouldn’t be happy doing anything else.”
Petersen’s mother, Angela, found out about the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) camp located in New York City when she was looking at touring area schools for a different camp for Paige. Paige’s original camp she attended for two years was cancelled.
“I had to video audition with a couple songs,” Petersen said. “I did a phone interview where they asked me questions about my experiences in theater. A few weeks later, they emailed me and told me I got in.”
Petersen said she had a few different reactions to the good news.
“I was a little bit in shock,” Petersen said. “I didn’t think I would get to go, but when it finally settled in that I was going to go, I was thrilled.”
At the beginning of the camp, the students had to quarantine for four days. They were housed in the Amsterdam Student Residence Hall in Manhattan on the Upper West Side of New York.
“It was really rough,” Petersen said. “Outside my window was just a brick wall. We were so close to the building next to us; I couldn’t see the sun or the ground. I measured my room on the last day because I found that each tile was one foot. The room was probably 7-feet by 13-feet.”
Petersen said once they were able to be in the studio for seven hours a day, it was an incredible experience.
During her three weeks, Petersen learned new skills for acting. At the end of the camp, she performed the role of “Elphaba” and sang a duet called “What is This Feeling” from the Musical, “Wicked.”
Petersen was able to see a few sights in New York while she was there, even though she didn’t have a significant time to tour the city.
“A few nights, we were able to walk down Broadway,” Petersen said. “We saw all the theaters, the lights and the people. After, we went to Central Park for supper.”
The camp taught Petersen a few lessons about theater and herself. She said the people there gave her helpful advice to improve confidence.
“I just need to worry about myself and what I am doing,” Petersen said. “The other people who aren’t willing to help or support me won’t get me anywhere.”
Petersen currently studies with Ryan Jansen, vocal music teacher at Centennial, and Leah Kolar, a voice instructor and Professor of Voice at University of Nebraska- Omaha. She has also performed with the Yorkshire Playhouse in York.
Once she graduates this year, Petersen said she will most likely attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in theater. After college, she is hoping to do some work in New York or Los Angeles.
“If I remember correctly, UNL is going to get their BFA in a few years,” Petersen said. “It can help open some doors, but the business is mainly about skill and getting the right audition at the right time.”
Petersen said her time at the camp was a positive experience. She said she loved both her theater director and her music director.
“I know I am going to remember all the people I was with forever,” Petersen said. “Getting to spend time doing what I love with people with the same mindset was such a transforming experience.”
Petersen said she encourages other students at Centennial or at other schools to join theater.
“You can always just try,” Petersen said. “If they’re nervous about it, just being in the chorus is fun. A lot of the underclassmen are just amazing, and I hope they would get the same experience.”