Learning and growing through Parks and Rec

YORK – Year-round, York Parks and Recreation offers fun, educational and exciting programs for kids.

Their after-school program called Be A Builder recently wrapped up after being available every Tuesday in April, for second through fifth graders.

During this program, they were able to “set their architectural and engineering minds free where they created masterpieces using different types of materials, including wood, Legos, plastic, clay and paper.”

These programs provide all kinds of really fun, different experiences and educational opportunities – beyond what is offered in school – and is brought to the community by the York Parks and Recreation Department.

Soon, youth summer camps will be taking place. During eight weeks of this summer, kids will have these opportunities and parents can sign up their children until May 25.

Kids can be signed up for all eight weeks or just individual weeks.

During the week, the programs will be at the city auditorium on Mondays; the city parks on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and at the family aquatic center on Fridays. The camps will run from 1-5 p.m., each day. These will be for those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

