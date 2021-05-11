Learning and growing through Parks and Rec

YORK – Year-round, York Parks and Recreation offers fun, educational and exciting programs for kids.
Their after-school program called Be A Builder recently wrapped up after being available every Tuesday in April, for second through fifth graders.
During this program, they were able to “set their architectural and engineering minds free where they created masterpieces using different types of materials, including wood, Legos, plastic, clay and paper.”
These programs provide all kinds of really fun, different experiences and educational opportunities – beyond what is offered in school – and is brought to the community by the York Parks and Recreation Department.
Soon, youth summer camps will be taking place. During eight weeks of this summer, kids will have these opportunities and parents can sign up their children until May 25.
Kids can be signed up for all eight weeks or just individual weeks.
During the week, the programs will be at the city auditorium on Mondays; the city parks on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and at the family aquatic center on Fridays. The camps will run from 1-5 p.m., each day. These will be for those in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The programs will start with a session June 7-11 called “Calling all DIYers,” during which kids will love a week of craft making and color running. York Parks and Rec is teaming up with UNL Extension for this – and all the projects that are completed during this week can be entered in the York County Fair for judging.
The second session in June (from June 14-18) will be called “I Love the 90s” during which the kids will actually learn about the 90s. All kinds of fun is planned – including learning about beaded lizards, boy bands, dream catchers, neon colors and more.
The third session is from June 21-25, called “Winter Wonderland.” They will “celebrate winter by turning the sledding hill into a water slide, making snow ice cream, eating snow cones, constructing crafts and participating in winter-themed activities.
“The Tacky Tourist” program will be from June 28 to July 2. During this, participants “will explore York with a tourist’s eye for the hidden treasures we take for granted each day. Each child will receive a disposable camera and a fanny pack as they travel to the airport (transportation provided by York Public Schools), the downtown streets and York College.”
“Barnyard Palooza” will be July 5-9. During this, Parks and Rec will team up with the York High School and Middle School FFA for agricultural education, animal interactions and farm equipment tours.
“York’s Got Talent” will be July 12-16. Organizers say “we are searching for dancers, jugglers, singers and all other talents from York’s youth.” There will even be a talent finale on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Week Seven has been called “Ahoy Matey,” during which “We will turn into pirates and search the park for clues that will lead to the treasure chest.” This will be held July 19-23.
And Week Eight will be “Going for the Gold,” during which kids will be able to “become Olympic athletes, training in archery, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, canoeing, diving, football, golf, karate, skateboarding, swimming, table tennis, water polo, wrestling, tennis and volleyball.”
For more information call (402) 363-2630 or go to cityofyork.net.