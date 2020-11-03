Leadership programs to work in tandem, benefit the community

YORK – For many years – 26 to be exact -- Leadership York has been a valuable program in which individuals have met weekly as a group, toured many facilities and learned about many programs, businesses, organizations and aspects of the York community.
That program – although put on hold this year due to COVID-19 – will continue on into the future.
Meanwhile, another program called 17 County Leadership, is starting soon which is a separate effort with different goals and processes.
The 17 County Leadership program is being instituted by the York County Development Corporation.
It is not a replacement program for Leadership York.
Rather, the two – while completely separate programs – will somewhat work in tandem as they offer different types of information and skill building.
Scott Koch, the longtime committee chairman of Leadership York, and Derek Dauel, who working on the the 17 County Leadership program from the YCDC end, sat down to explain how the programs are different from each other and yet complement each other.
Koch said, “Both the Leadership York Committee and the 17 County Leadership Committee have communicated and will continue to work together in the best interest of the concept of leadership within our community and county.
“Both committees have met and have an agreement that in order to make these programs work effectively and efficiently, that individuals who want to enroll in the 17 County Leadership Program must have taken the Leadership York program since these programs have similar goals and want to make a concentrated effort to have both programs be successful,” Koch said.
Leadership York entails leadership growth through a group setting and visitation/tours of facilities, programs, governmental meetings, etc., throughout York County. It spans over the course of months, with one scheduled day a month. It is to encourage individuals to become leaders in the community. It is to help people better understand the York County community and then hopefully become involved in community efforts.
17 County Leadership is an individualized program and is in more of a classroom setting, Dauel said. This program will be three four-hour sessions, one in February, one in March and one in April. The focus is to encourage leadership in one’s business, at one’s company, at one’s job.
Koch says the decision to take this year off for Leadership York was because hardly any of the facilities that they typically visit, tour, etc., could be open to outside visitors of any kind, because of the pandemic. He says everyone on the Leadership York Committee is extremely hopeful that the program will be in full swing again next year.
“It is important that both programs go in the same direction so we can support each other,” Koch said. “The concern we had was that we didn’t want it to appear to be a competition between individuals, and between corporate sponsors. The biggest thing we don’t want people thinking is that the 17 County Leadership program is a replacement for Leadership York. That is why we would like to see participants go through the Leadership York program first.”
“And that would give us 26 years of graduates to pull from,” Dauel added.
“We just want people to know that the programs aren’t competing against each other,” Koch said, “and they will fit with each other. We just want the community to know these leadership programs will both help the county and the community. This is a natural fit that one program will lead into the other and both programs will be highly successful.”
