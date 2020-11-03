Leadership programs to work in tandem, benefit the community

“Both committees have met and have an agreement that in order to make these programs work effectively and efficiently, that individuals who want to enroll in the 17 County Leadership Program must have taken the Leadership York program since these programs have similar goals and want to make a concentrated effort to have both programs be successful,” Koch said.

Leadership York entails leadership growth through a group setting and visitation/tours of facilities, programs, governmental meetings, etc., throughout York County. It spans over the course of months, with one scheduled day a month. It is to encourage individuals to become leaders in the community. It is to help people better understand the York County community and then hopefully become involved in community efforts.

17 County Leadership is an individualized program and is in more of a classroom setting, Dauel said. This program will be three four-hour sessions, one in February, one in March and one in April. The focus is to encourage leadership in one’s business, at one’s company, at one’s job.