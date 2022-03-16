Leadership Nebraska honors 28 graduates, including York Police Chief

LINCOLN – Twenty-eight Nebraska leaders were recognized with certificates and commemorative awards for completing Class XIII of Leadership Nebraska at a commencement ceremony held earlier this month.

Among the graduates was York Police Chief Ed Tjaden.

“Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state. Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska,” say organizers.

“Strong leaders are critical to building thriving communities and a resilient, growing economy,” said Bryan Slone, Nebraska Chamber president. “Today, we face more complex challenges than ever, but the opportunities before us are even greater. We are anxious to see how the members of Class XIII make their mark on our future.”

The program includes six, two-day sessions held in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include: economic development, healthcare, agriculture, education and government and policy.

Other graduates included Mara Anderson from the Alliance Recreation Center; Matthew Reed from Great Plains Communications in Blair, Heidi Elliot from Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus, Rochelle Jurgens from Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District in Holdrege, Brenda Jensen from the City of Kearney, Kelly Kreger from Path For Growth in Kearney, Lisa Tschauner from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Macala Carter from Great Western Bank in Lincoln, Ben Martens from U.S. Bank in Lincoln, Nate McHargue from State Farm in Lincoln, Bridgett Petzoldt from Black Hills Energy in Lincoln, Lisa Sheridan-Simonsen from the City Of Neligh Economic Development, Dr. Tracy Kruse from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Andrea Libengood from Daycos Inc. in Norfolk, Chance Schilliing from First National Bank of Omaha in North Platte, Brook Aken from Omaha Public Power District, Britton Gabel from Omaha Public Power District, Elizabeth Hallgren from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business in Omaha, Julie Klug from the Aksarben Foundation, Megan Murray from the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, Jennifer Olds from the Peter Kiewit Foundation in Omaha, Sarah Sjolie from the Wellbeing Partners in Omaha, Carole Swanson from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska in Omaha, Jessica Colo from OCI Insurance and Financial Services in Pawnee City, Douglas Mader from Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Abby Schademann from the Wayne Area Economic Development in Wayne, and Kevin Black from Pinnacle Bank in Wisner.

Applications for the next class may be submitted until April 15. For more information on the Nebraska Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Nebraska, contact Roberta Pinkerton at (402) 480-6918 or visit www.leadershipnebraska.com.