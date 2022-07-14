Lead water line project to start in the city

YORK – A project will soon start in which old lead water service lines leading to houses in York will be replaced.

This is a requirement of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), explained York Public Works Director James Paul, “in order to get all of the lead service lines out of our system and have them replaced with copper.”

The city already budgeted $300,000 for the project and Paul said he recently estimated it would likely cost about $275,000.

A bid from Pieper’s Inc. came in at $269,535 and it was accepted by the city council this past week.

“This will take care of service lines to 51 houses,” Paul told the council. “And then we will have funds in the next budget year as well to take care of the rest.”

He explained that the public works department went through the city’s pipe records and checked service lines to see if they are still lead.

“The goal is that after the next budget year, they will all be replaced,” Paul said.

The city will be using ARPA (American Rescue) federal funds to pay for this project.

The federal requirement is part of the Safe Drinking Water Act which established that the only long-term solution to protect public health regarding the toxicity of lead is to remove all the lead pipes/service lines and replace them with new copper piping.