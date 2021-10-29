LB357 funds continue to enhance school, city infrastructure and recreation

YORK -- In November of 2014, residents of York approved a ½ cent sales tax for community infrastructure and recreation. Prior to the election, the City of York and the York Public School District entered an interlocal agreement to form the York Community Infrastructure and Recreation Committee, commonly referred to as the LB 357 committee.
Key projects discussed at that time included Levitt Stadium improvements, a ballpark complex, a quiet zone and track resurfacing. The sales tax revenue was designated to provide funds to pay off bonds for large infrastructure and recreation projects to enhance the community and to invest in additional infrastructure and recreation projects as revenues permit. The Ballfield Complex and the Quiet Zone were to be bid by July 2016.
The York Ballpark Complex, one of the early LB 357 projects, provides the citizens of York and surrounding areas high quality facilities to play their ball games. In the four years prior to 2021 the complex hosted 5,211 batting cage rentals, practices and games.
A 2019 study by Brian Williams, Ph.D., Nebraska Public Power District economist, estimated that the Ballpark Complex attracts more than 35,000 visitors annually which provides an economic impact to the city of York that tops $4.56 million per year.
The Complex is the home facility for York High School Softball, York College Softball and fall baseball, York Knights Baseball, York Fusion Softball, Optimist Baseball and T-ball along with multiple weekend tournaments.
Cheree Folts, York’s director of parks and recreation who supervises the ballpark complex, said, “One of the favorite parts of my job is seeing the Complex fields lights on at night. The facility is awesome during the day, but turns magnificent at night. The glow of the field lights, along with hundreds of fans plus the sound of teams cheering and balls hitting the bats is the ultimate sound of summer!”
Now, seven years later, the LB 357 sales tax revenue continues to pay off these first bond investments and to provide revenues for other school and city infrastructure and recreation projects such as the city auditorium renovation and school improvements like track and tennis court resurfacing and theater improvements. The sales tax revenue reduces pressure on property taxes to fund infrastructure and recreation needs for the city and the schools.
Dr. Mitch Bartholomew, York Public Schools superintendent noted, “The LB357 Committee has made several great decisions utilizing these funds. Over the past few years, YPS has resurfaced our track and tennis courts, replaced theater curtains and upgraded lighting in our theater.”
He further noted the school prioritizes projects that the broader community uses on a regular basis.
Dr. Sue Crawford, city administrator, said, “So many cities and school districts struggle to maintain infrastructure and cannot provide the opportunities that I see the city and school here in York can provide. The LB 357 dollars help the city to provide infrastructure and recreational opportunities while keeping its property tax rates well below the average for cities of York’s size.”
Each year representatives from the York City Council and the York Public School Board, who comprise the York Community Infrastructure and Recreation Committee, meet prior to the budget decisions for the city and school district to track the sales tax revenues, ensure that bonds are paid, and identify improvement projects.
Barb Skaden, president of the York Public School Board, explained, “Its purpose is oversight and to provide for the recreational and infrastructure needs of both the city and the school.”
She noted the LB357 process “has been amazing for both parties and we look forward to more planning and projects in the future.”
Fellow YPS board member Amie Kopcho added, “It’s very exciting to work with our new administration to meet these goals for both the city and YPS. As you can see, this tax has benefited York in numerous ways so far, and we look forward to a continued collaboration and celebrating paying off the bonds.”
This year was unusual because the city refinanced 357 bonds, which substantially reduced the required bond payments for the next fiscal year. As a result, revenues, beyond a strong reserve for future bond payments, have been designated for key improvements such as an upgrade to the play structure at the ballpark complex and the addition of a splash pad and a tot playground to city parks as well as funds for gym lights and needed concrete work for the schools. The committee held a special session in August to approve funds for infrastructure in Mincks Park to support the Peyton Parker Lane Playground for which ground is expected to be broken next spring.
Councilman Tony North, one of four city representatives on the oversight committee, noted “LB357 is a great example of how partnerships can benefit the citizens of York. The interlocal agreement the City of York and the York Public Schools has entered into has been such a benefit to the schools, the students and the citizens of York. We hope to continue these partnerships to ease tax burdens and promote a good, strong quality of life in the City of York.”
Councilwoman Sheila Hubbard, who serves on the committee, recalls walking door to door in the spring of 2014 in York neighborhoods to educate voters about the positive possibilities that LB 357 would provide. She said when she was helping students at the school, their conversations were interrupted every 20 minutes by train horns. Now that the quiet zone is completed, that interruption at the school, and other places in York, no longer breaks up the day repeatedly.
Hubbard says the door to door work was well worth it. “It is rewarding to see the quiet zone accomplished and a beautiful ball-field complex completed that brings many families to York.”
Her experience on the committee, she says, has helped her see collaboration at its best.
The York Community Infrastructure and Recreation Committee includes four city council members and two school board members as voting members. The superintendent of schools and the city administrator join the meetings as non-voting members. The committee meets quarterly and those meetings are open to the public. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of March, June, September and December at 7 p.m., in city council chambers.