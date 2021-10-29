LB357 funds continue to enhance school, city infrastructure and recreation

Councilman Tony North, one of four city representatives on the oversight committee, noted “LB357 is a great example of how partnerships can benefit the citizens of York. The interlocal agreement the City of York and the York Public Schools has entered into has been such a benefit to the schools, the students and the citizens of York. We hope to continue these partnerships to ease tax burdens and promote a good, strong quality of life in the City of York.”

Councilwoman Sheila Hubbard, who serves on the committee, recalls walking door to door in the spring of 2014 in York neighborhoods to educate voters about the positive possibilities that LB 357 would provide. She said when she was helping students at the school, their conversations were interrupted every 20 minutes by train horns. Now that the quiet zone is completed, that interruption at the school, and other places in York, no longer breaks up the day repeatedly.

Hubbard says the door to door work was well worth it. “It is rewarding to see the quiet zone accomplished and a beautiful ball-field complex completed that brings many families to York.”

Her experience on the committee, she says, has helped her see collaboration at its best.