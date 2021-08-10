Lawsuit settled with ballfield contractor

YORK – In 2016, a lawsuit was filed against the City of York by a contractor who was seeking more than $40,000 for work done at the ballfield complex in York.

Nemaha Landscape and Construction Inc., which is located in Lincoln, filed a complaint with the York County District Court, which said the company allegedly entered into a contract with the city, performed its work and the defendant failed to pay.

“Failure and refusal to pay constitutes a breach of contract,” the complaint said, further alleging, “Nemaha provided certain labor, materials, services and equipment beyond the original scope of agreement for which it had not been paid.”

They initially asked to be awarded $42,152.06.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, York City Attorney Charles Campbell said the suit was vague but it was his understanding they were suing for repair of the concrete in the dugouts. At that time, Campbell said it was the city’s position that it wasn’t responsible for the concrete repair and it had paid Nemaha what it was entitled to receive under the contract.”

When the ballfield complex was created, Nemaha was the general contractor for the large, multi-million-dollar project.