HENDERSON -- At an early age, LaVonne Thiessen was immersed in an environment that honored one’s past and history, where she was taught to care about where she came from. Her parents even constructed a model immigrant house including all the furnishings and people. Decades later when the vision for the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park began to form, LaVonne was front and center. She was raised a Mennonite in Kansas and had a passion for Mennonite history. This capable and energetic lady was excited to take the horse by the reigns and run with it to help establish a local heritage park.

LaVonne’s background in finance helped guide the park financially over the years. As a young woman, she attended Brown Mackey School of Business in Salina, Kan. While living in Denver, she worked at the 1W service office and the Mennonite church office. After moving to Henderson, LaVonne worked for Larry Cox CPA for many years in addition to doing books for her husband and a few other people – all while raising four children.

As plans for the park took shape, LaVonne’s idea was to preserve the past so people could tour and see where the first immigrants came from and how they may have lived over a century ago. This would also be a place to connect with family and friends and perhaps search an individual’s background and ancestry. She was excited about the construction of the immigrant house and visitors’ center. She watched the park grow as the barn and historic house were moved onto the site. She loved that people worked together to share the past with the future.

In LaVonne’s 25-year involvement in the park, she witnessed the advent of many projects and events. Although she enjoyed planning and preparing for all the special activities, Heritage Day in September was probably one of her favorite. Other highlights were the Garden Tours, Christmas Tours, and the Eclipse Viewing. She also involved her family, who shared her enthusiasm and willingly volunteered when help was needed. She was proud of the way the park grew and how more local people became involved and donations increased. It wasn’t unusual for LaVonne to meet someone at the park for a chat, tour, or purchase at the gift shop. Her husband remembered the middle-of-the-night calls from the York County sheriff’s office when a building alarm accidentally went off, and they would have to hurry out to the park to reset the system.

LaVonne’s love of history was nurtured in her childhood, and it was important for her to continue this legacy through the children’s camps offered at Heritage Park. Whether it was learning about the immigrants’ journey from the Ukraine to America or spending a day in the country schoolhouse, she was amazed the impact these experiences had on the children. All of a sudden, the lives of their great-great-great grandparents became something they could share and begin to understand. One of LaVonne’s own granddaughters, Lilly, recalled the quality time she spent with her grandma at Heritage Park cleaning or running errands, driving the golf cart, participating in the kids’ camps, and eating apple prieska. Last summer, LaVonne’s family came together to put up a corn crib in her honor; one of the many places at the park where people can gather to share life’s stories and memories.

To honor this dedication to our local history and the importance of a truthful story of our past, it is with respect and gratitude that the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park posthumously honors LaVonne Thiessen as their 2022 Heritage Park Hero.