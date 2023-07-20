Laura “Lottie” Watson entered Heaven on Sunday, July 16, 2023, following a lengthy illness. Her life was spent joyfully praising Jesus, sharing the good news of Christ’s salvation with all who would hear it. Faith was a hallmark of Lottie’s time on Earth, and that faith remained steadfast to the end.

Lottie’s love was contagious. She considered many of her friends to be as close as family. She spent much of her time painting, writing, and praising God. She was also an avid lover of animals, rarely without a feline companion in her home.

Lottie is preceded in death by her father and mother, Harlan and Dawnie Watson and her brother Randy Watson. She is survived by her sons, Benjamin Blum of St. Paul, Minn. and Nathaniel Blum and his wife Kelli of Lincoln. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Josh, Nick and Kyle Blum of St. Paul, Minn., Brendan Rauner of Olathe, Kan., Kelsey and Cory Holsapple of Kearney, Liam Blum of Iwakuni, Japan and Chloe Blum of Lincoln. Lottie leaves behind siblings, Jerry and Janie Watson of Grand Island, Jeff and Ramona Watson of York, Kathy and Tim Johnson of Benedict and numerous cousins and friends. The family would like to offer special thanks to Ms. Penny Norris, who served as a caregiver during the final years of Lottie’s life.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 25 at 11 a.m. at the Louisville Methodist Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. A private burial will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorials to the Louisville Methodist Church Technology Fund.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Louisville, NE 402-234-3985

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.