Laura Dickey, age 99, of Bradshaw, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.

Laura’s wishes were to be cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Laura Rosalyn Dickey, the daughter of Charles and Genevieve (Helsing) Christian, was born in Seward on September 23, 1923 and passed away in Aurora on December 19, 2022, at the age of 99.

She grew up in the Waco area and graduated from Waco High School in 1941.

Laura was married to William “Bill” Dickey on July 13, 1943 at Belleville, Kan. They had three children: Wesley, Janet and Judy. William passed away on August 12, 2010.

Laura was a member of Bradshaw United Methodist Church. Laura had a passion for sewing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Judy Monnier; five sisters, June Christian, Eileen Klundt, Imogene Christian, Lois Luebbe and Darlene Otte and brother, Harold “Bub” Christian and an infant brother; grandson, Chad Monnier and a granddaughter’s husband, Alan Ehlers.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Wesley (Jackie) Dickey of Hastings; daughter, Janet (Doyle) Naber of Waco; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Richard Christian of McCool Junction and many other relatives and friends.