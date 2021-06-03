Latest COVID case numbers show none for York County

YORK – The COVID-19 case numbers continue to look good for the Four Corners Health District and for York County they were the best they could be from May 29-June 1 – there were none.

There were only two COVID cases reported in the entire health district in that four-day timeframe – and both were in Seward County.

York County’s cumulative COVID case number remains at 1,775.

There were also no new cases in Butler or Polk counties.

Health officials say that as of June 1, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District is now at 5,243. There were only 11 new cases in the last 14 days, with four of those reported in the last seven days.

Four Corners will be holding a walk-in clinic with Pfizer vaccines available for those who are 12 years old and older, as well as Johnson & Johnson vaccines (for those who are 18 years old and older), on Tuesday, June 8. It will be at the Four Corners Health Department, located at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York, from noon until 4 p.m. There will be no charge for the vaccine.