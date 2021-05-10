Last of downtown revitalization funds assigned

Since the DTR project began, 22 properties have participated in this transformative/improvement project with 14 completed; five in progress; two in pre-construction phases; and one just starting the process.

“The next phase will be opening up soon and there will be some stipulations on those funds,” Mogul said further.

She also noted that individuals involved in this project from the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) are encouraging York to apply for a third phase. “As they have said, York is rocking it. We are getting a lot of encouragement from SENDD to apply for a third phase.”

“It is awesome to see all the improvements,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “The improvements are obvious. And it’s awesome to see the commitment from all the owners.”

“Regarding this last application, this money is the very last little bit in the pot of DTR funds,” Mogul said.

She said this last bit of money exists because it was returned by other business/property owners who did not end up needing the full allotments they were given.

“So this is pretty cool,” Mogul continued. “A lot of this project will be prep work and doing work on the front to accommodate what they want to do in the next phase.”