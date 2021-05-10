Last of downtown revitalization funds assigned

YORK – The last of the Phase 2 downtown revitalization funds has been assigned, closing out another very successful round of projects.
This week, the York City Council agreed to a request from the Yorkshire Playhouse for $10,215 toward exterior improvements to include masonry work and carpentry to fix damage under the existing awning. The total cost of the project will be $13,260, with the playhouse picking up the rest of the bill.
“There have been a lot of great projects going on in downtown York, you have all seen it,” said York Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul, when addressing the council.
“It’s amazing to know that over $1 million has been committed to the downtown revitalization phases and the projects,” Mogul said. “Of that $1 million commitment, $348,000 of that came from the business and property owners.”
Both phases of the downtown revitalization project involved funds granted for exterior work on downtown buildings as well as financial commitments from the owners.
In Phase 1 of the downtown revitalization project, $451,389 was invested with $304,444 being granted and $146,945 being property owner expenses.
In Phase 2 of the downtown revitalization project, $603,532 was invested with $402,253 being granted and $201,278 being property owner expenses.
Since the DTR project began, 22 properties have participated in this transformative/improvement project with 14 completed; five in progress; two in pre-construction phases; and one just starting the process.
“The next phase will be opening up soon and there will be some stipulations on those funds,” Mogul said further.
She also noted that individuals involved in this project from the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) are encouraging York to apply for a third phase. “As they have said, York is rocking it. We are getting a lot of encouragement from SENDD to apply for a third phase.”
“It is awesome to see all the improvements,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “The improvements are obvious. And it’s awesome to see the commitment from all the owners.”
“Regarding this last application, this money is the very last little bit in the pot of DTR funds,” Mogul said.
She said this last bit of money exists because it was returned by other business/property owners who did not end up needing the full allotments they were given.
“So this is pretty cool,” Mogul continued. “A lot of this project will be prep work and doing work on the front to accommodate what they want to do in the next phase.”
“I think it’s great,” Redfern said.