Last of city's industrial land sold to businesses

YORK – It was only a few years ago when the city acquired the parcel of land west of Division Avenue which is bordered by Epworth Village (south side), the Nebraska Public Power District operations center (west side) and Highway 34 (north side).

The reason for the city’s acquisition was to hold it for industrial development for the purpose of economic growth. The land was purchased at a time when all the lots in the city’s industrial park were quickly being sold to private owners and the need to hold more for development became obvious.

That venture proved to be worthwhile, as it has all already been spoken for.

In early April, the city sold a good chunk of it to BginUSA for its new $8 million data mining complex (on the north side).

And now, the city is in the process of selling the remainder of land there to two, separate other companies.

This past week, the city council approved both sales.

“We have 17 acres left out there to sell and these purchases will take all of it,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.

The first sale approved was for seven acres on the south side of the area, to WyAd Enterprises.

The next sale was for the remaining 10 acres, in the middle of the city-held area, to Sukup Manufacturing Company.

This will now clear the city’s ownership of that land (and put it on the tax rolls) while putting it in the hands of two local businesses.

Also during this past week’s city council meeting, the city also sold a parcel in the Mansfield Subdivision to Brandon Skelton. Redfern explained that this parcel of ground is in the area of 10th and Greenwood Avenue where there used to be a city well. The property will now be used for the location of a residence instead.