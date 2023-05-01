Larry Lee Penney, 83, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April, 13, 2023, supported by his loving wife Jane. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, mentor, and physician.

Larry was born in Holdrege, on September 1, 1939, as the eldest of five children. Larry graduated in 1957 from York High School in York. He attended Hastings College on a basketball scholarship and played football with the legendary, Tom Osborne. He was fond of noting how hard Tom hit during scrimmages.

Larry fell in love with his bride, Jane Bouska, who became his wife on January 2, 1965 in Tekamah.

Larry enlisted in the United States Army in June of 1962, during his college experience and after years of medical training, he graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Medicine in 1967. Larry and Jane were stationed at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora, Colo. where his storied medical career started. Larry loved his ministry of patient care and along the way, declined a promotion to General to be able to continue to care for patients. Larry retired, after 23 years, from the Army on December 31, 1985, at the rank of Colonel.

Larry loved to dig in the dirt, and was a Master Gardener with orchards throughout the United States. He loved national parks, museums and long road trips crisscrossing the country.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louise Gail Geer and Lee Virgil Penney and his three brothers, Lonnie, Laverne and Lynn.

Larry is survived by his sister, Linda; his loving wife, Jane; their four children, Brett Penney of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Eric Penney of Phoenix, Ariz., Kim of Ft. Collins, Colo. and Tina of Columbia, Mo. along with nine grandchildren.

A Funeral Service for Larry L. Penney will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege with Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at the Industry Cemetery at rural Atlanta, Neb. with military honors.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. with the family greeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege.

A memorial has been established in Larry’s honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.