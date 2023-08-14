December 15, 1939 – August 10, 2023

Larry Lee Cudaback was born on December 14, 1939, to Clarence and Agnes (Becker) Cudaback at home in rural Fillmore County. He died peacefully on August 10, 2023 at Heritage Crossings in Geneva at the age of 83 years, 7 months, and 27 days.

Larry grew up on a farm northwest of Exeter and attended Fillmore County Rural School District #27 until the 8th grade, and graduated from Exeter High School in 1957. He worked for the Burlington Railroad and in 1959, he went to Lincoln and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was inducted in November, 1959, and received his basic training at Ft. Hood, Texas and Ft. Knox, Ky. He was sent to Erlangen, Germany, where he would spend the next three years. He was honorably discharged in November, 1962.

One fateful night later that November, a couple of his railroad buddies told Larry, “You have to meet the two tallest girls in Lincoln.” (meaning Bonnie and her sister, Jean). When the door opened and Bonnie laid eyes on Larry, she threw her arms around him and said, “Where have you been all of my life?” The rest, as they say, is history, and they were married July 18, 1964.

Upon returning from the honeymoon, he was persuaded into farming a quarter of land north of Exeter. The farm operation grew and Larry was at his happiest when he was working in the fields or just making sure his farm equipment was clean and had his farm yard looking perfect. His greatest enjoyment was watching his daughters and grandchildren participate in their many sporting events. Larry and Bonnie enjoyed traveling and were able to visit the majority of the 50 states. Larry retired from farming in 2002 when Brad White and sons took over the operation, and then he and Bonnie left the family farm and moved into town in 2006.

Larry served on the Exeter School Board for several years, the Fillmore County ASC Committee, Exeter Township Board, Fillmore County Groundwater Board, and the Exeter Cooperative Elevator Board. He was a lifetime member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Agnes; his brother, Bill and his sister-in-law, B. Jean Price.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn and Shane Welch and their daughter, Sara of Smithfield, Kentucky; Darcy and Brad White of Exeter, and their children, Dillan of Exeter, Claire (Derek) Tachovsky of Friend, Nolan (Whitney) of Exeter, Cameron of Exeter and Katherine of Geneva; Stacey and Randy Hall of York, and their children, Justin (Molly) of York, Malinda (Colin Monteforte) of Geneva and Sydney of Farwell; great-granddaughters, Emerson and Rowan Monteforte, Adaline White, Avery Lukasiewicz, and Lauren Tachovsky; brother and sisters-in-law, Roger and Sharon and Judy Cudaback all of Exeter; brothers-in-law, Harry Imm and Robert Imm of Stromsburg; nieces and nephews and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Larry will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Exeter with Father Brendan Kelly presiding.

Praying of Rosary will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Exeter with Father Brendan Kelly leading the Rosary.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. with family present from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Home in Exeter.

Military Graveside Services will be held following the funeral mass at the Exeter Cemetery in Exeter, Nebraska.

Memorials are to be directed to Exeter-Milligan School Foundation or the St. Stephen Catholic Church Building Fund.

Visit www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.