Large vaccination clinics will start to be pared back

As of April 28, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,157. There were 51 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 22 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Thursday morning, McDougall said, “York County had the most cases in seven days, in the district, with 10. The good news is that these cases are mostly in younger people without serious symptoms.”

“The cases are down in the United States, right now,” Ulrich said. “And in Nebraska, the number is less than 2,000 per week. The state hospitalizations were at 133 yesterday – it was down to 124 the week before, so that number continues to go up and down but still it remains a lot lower than it was a number of months ago.

“Right now, we have no COVID patients at the hospital and we have had no employees out for some time due to COVID,” Ulrich continued. “We tested only 15 people in the past week and of those only one was positive.”

York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said the case count in the school district is “still tremendously low. We have two students in quarantine right now due to exposure and one positive case in which the person has been isolated of course and is doing well.