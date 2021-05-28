Large numbers of visitors stopping, staying in York County as restrictions lift

YORK – With COVID-19 restrictions now nearly completely lifted and the pandemic seeming to wane, thousands of people around the country are on the move. For many, getting out and traveling is being done for the first time in over a year. For Nebraskans, the lifting of all restrictions means summer sports, activities and destinations are open and in full swing.

And with all that movement, York is bound to see a lot of visitors, being at the Crossroads of the Midwest – the intersection of Highway 81 and Interstate 80.

“Our location alone creates a lot of overnight stays, travel throughs and stops,” says Bob Sautter, director of the York County Visitors Bureau. “Add to that some very large softball tournaments right here in York – our lodging properties have been and are very, very busy.

“The properties I talked to in the last couple of weeks have said they have been filled to their very capacity,” Sautter said.

York has 645 hotel rooms. York County also has four campgrounds with 237 RV sites.

So there is plenty of accommodation regarding lodging in this area – but with so much motorist/tourist movement, some travelers have still had a tough time finding a place to stay when they are in this area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}