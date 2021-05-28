Large numbers of visitors stopping, staying in York County as restrictions lift

YORK – With COVID-19 restrictions now nearly completely lifted and the pandemic seeming to wane, thousands of people around the country are on the move. For many, getting out and traveling is being done for the first time in over a year. For Nebraskans, the lifting of all restrictions means summer sports, activities and destinations are open and in full swing.
And with all that movement, York is bound to see a lot of visitors, being at the Crossroads of the Midwest – the intersection of Highway 81 and Interstate 80.
“Our location alone creates a lot of overnight stays, travel throughs and stops,” says Bob Sautter, director of the York County Visitors Bureau. “Add to that some very large softball tournaments right here in York – our lodging properties have been and are very, very busy.
“The properties I talked to in the last couple of weeks have said they have been filled to their very capacity,” Sautter said.
York has 645 hotel rooms. York County also has four campgrounds with 237 RV sites.
So there is plenty of accommodation regarding lodging in this area – but with so much motorist/tourist movement, some travelers have still had a tough time finding a place to stay when they are in this area.
“It’s great for the lodging properties that things have opened back up, after such a tough year last year, but it’s also like opening the flood gates because they are still struggling to find enough help,” Sautter said. “So are the eating establishments. Many of the restaurants are drive-through only right now because they don’t have enough employees to open their dining rooms. The hotels are looking to hire staff – all of them are really in need. All those types of hospitality businesses are having a really tough time with staffing.
“Really, it was a famine before, it’s a feast now,” Sautter said. “It’s just a matter of them finding people to hire.”
Sautter said communication he received from the state tourism department said 80% of people contacted in a survey across the country “indicated they are planning trips right away. A lot of them said they were taking weekend trips, quick trips, just something in order to get away from home for a while. We are certainly seeing that, as there are many motorists from different states and counties in Nebraska stopping here and staying here.
“I’ve also had a lot of Nebraska Passports go out, which means people are out and about traveling the state and visiting all those different sites,” Sautter continued.
“I just got back from the annual brochure swap in Grand Island and there was a huge, huge turn-out,” Sautter added.
The annual brochure swap is an event attended by all the visitor bureau directors from across the state. During the event, they pick up each other’s tourism publications and brochures to display in many venues – as a way to promote tourism all across Nebraska.
“We didn’t have a brochure swap last year; this year’s turn-out was bigger than ever before, I think,” Sautter said. “In talking with all the other visitor bureau directors and tourism leaders, it appears everyone is planning on big booms in tourism, hospitality business, etc., this summer. So everyone is now able to get out there and do things; the next step is for everyone to find enough staff to accommodate that big boom.”