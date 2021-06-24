Large amount of meth leads to felony charges

YORK – A 48-year-old Lincoln woman is facing three felony charges – one being a Class 1B felony carrying the possibility of 20 years to life in prison – after a very large amount of methamphetamine was found in a vehicle in which she was a passenger.

Marlene Browning has been formally charged with that count, as well as having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, and being in possession of money while violating (a drug law), also a Class 4 felony.

She waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District County where arraignment proceedings are pending.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, near the York exit. The affidavit says he saw an eastbound pickup with two aftermarket auxiliary LED lights mounted to the front of the truck underneath the headlights and they were not dimmed when approaching other vehicles, including his patrol unit.

A traffic stop was initiated.

The driver was James McDonald, 31, of Wahoo. McDonald gave consent for a search.