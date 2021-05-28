Large amount of meth found during traffic stop

SEWARD COUNTY – A Seward County Interdiction Task Force deputy conducted a traffic stop on O Road, south of the Goehner exit off Interstate 80 this week, and during that traffic stop, three pounds of methamphetamine were found.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy stopped a California-plated vehicle for several traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious that the two occupants were involved in criminal activity, for numerous reasons.

“After a K-9 Indication on the vehicle, a probable cause search was conducted in which three pounds of methamphetamine was discovered. The vehicle was driven by Jeffrey Ray Dunagan, 48, of Council Bluffs, Iowa. The passenger was Jill Edith Walker, 43, of Carona, Calif.

Both subjects were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine more than 21 grams, and No Drug Tax Stamp. Both individuals were booked into the Seward County Jail.