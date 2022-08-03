Land parcels now on the tax rolls, thanks to municipal sales

YORK – York County Assessor Ann Charlton called the moment “unusual” because it is frankly rare when otherwise municipal-held land is sold and put on the tax rolls.

But that’s exactly what was recognized this past week when the York County Commissioners convened as the York County Board of Equalization.

During the tax roll corrections portion of the meeting, Charlton said six otherwise tax exempt properties had been sold to taxed entities and they are now on the tax rolls and included in the county’s total valuation.

She said a parcel of land in Waco, which had been owned by the village, was purchased by someone who will be putting up storage units.

The same happened in Gresham, where a city lot was purchased for the exact same purpose.

A village-owned lot in Bradshaw was purchased by a private owner.

And three lots in what had been York’s second industrial park (east of the Nebraska Public Power District) were sold to private owners in the last month or so – for private businesses – so all of that land will now be on the tax rolls as well.