Land owners get their say, ask questions, regarding proposed solar field

YORK – Approximately 100 people attended an open house/town hall meeting this week with representatives of EDF Renewables, a company that is pursuing the establishment of a 2,500-acre solar field west and south of McCool Junction.

Originally, the company was planning a 5,000-acre project but has since pared down the amount of land needed.

This week, besides offering an open house setting in which to talk with individuals on a one-on-one basis, they also held a town hall type of meeting in McCool Junction in which locals could make comments and ask questions, with EDF representatives answering and responding.

EDF chose an impartial moderator to run the town hall portion, which was Jenny Rees, UNL extension educator for this area.

Members of the public had three minutes, each, to speak with a time allotted for EDF response.

“We are here to listen and hear your concerns,” EDF representatives said. “We want to be good neighbors and stewards. We are here, truly, to understand and work together. We want to find a way to do that.”

People from the public kept the dialogue going for hours, expressing their worries about distrust that was created over the past two years as the company was working toward this project but not many people knew of what was happening. EDF officials said that was because the project was still in the very early stages of development and the pandemic happened, which also created an issue for having public meetings.

EDF officials were adamant they never meant to create an air of secrecy and they now wished they had had more public discussions earlier.

Another from the public said they had concerns about a large solar field such as what is being proposed “changing the landscape of our rural land forever.” There were several who worried about the effects of taking that many acres of agricultural land out of production and what that might do to the local economy.

There was also a man who traveled to McCool from another part of the state, who said he had signed easements on his ground for another type of alternative energy production (not the same company) and he now had major regrets.

Some argued they felt the existence of the solar field would hurt their property values, but company maintains that “examining property values across the United States demonstrates that large-scale solar arrays often have no measurable impact on the value of adjacent properties and in some cases may even have positive effects.” They continued that “proximity to solar farms does not deter the sales of agricultural or residential land; and large solar projects have similar characteristics to a greenhouse or a single-story residence – usually no more than 10 feet high, solar farms are often enclosed by fencing and/or landscaping to minimize visual impacts.”

EDF representatives continue to maintain that solar fields create no noise or odor and these types of projects do not attract high volumes of additional traffic “as they do not require frequent maintenance after installation.”

Meanwhile, there have been conversations among the county commissioners and the county’s planning commission regarding an update to the county’s zoning regulations to include requirements pertaining to the establishments of solar field projects as there is currently no mention of these types of projects in the county’s zoning regulations. Since then, some from the public have suggested to the county board that no zoning regulations should be written for these types of projects “because they don’t belong on York County ag land and shouldn’t be allowed.”