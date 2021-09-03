Labor Day Weekend Spotlight: Utica store's employees work with purpose

UTICA -- The Pac-N-Save grocery store in downtown Utica is a prime example of how big things can come in small packages. Freshly butchered meat, all the produce one can think of, and baked sweets too, Pac-N-Save has their customers in and out in no time with a smile.
Manager Jay Bloom said the store would not have been established in the first place without the support of community members.
“Nine years ago, there were five couples from Utica who approached Paul Mueller from Seward. They proposed building a grocery story in Utica because driving to York or Seward for groceries was not ideal. That’s how the Pac-N-Save here came to be,” said Bloom.
Every week, Pac-N- Save receives five to seven orders for catering.
“We serve meat, vegetables, potatoes, baked rolls, you name it,” said Bloom. Recently they delivered 60 pounds of Tomboy hotdogs to a hot dog feed at Centennial High School.
September through December is the busiest time of year with the start of school and holidays. Business picks back up in the spring with graduation. Lately, Pac and Save has had difficulty keeping up with the supply and demand compared to their corporate competitors like Walmart.
“Right now, we’re going back to where we were when the pandemic hit. Our suppliers can’t find drivers who can deliver produce from one location to the next. They are having issues with getting supplies too. We are in a tough spot,” said Bloom.
Bloom’s day to day tasks include ordering and stocking inventory, preparing a budget, analyzing sales and finances, and building relationships with the employees and customers. Bloom said Pac-N-Saves makes customer service a priority. Leadership is ingrained in the work environment of Pac and Save.
Bloom said, “All of our employees bring a different skillset to the table, and it’s my goal to point those skills out so they can utilize them.”
Working alongside Bloom, there are three other employees, one of them being Jacob Nichelson from Utica. Nichelson has worked at Pac-N-Save for over four years. What keeps him committed to working there is the friendly environment. Nichelson said Pac-N-Save is where he learned work ethic and customer service skills. “Keeping customers happy is the most important part of my job. A happy customer is a returning customer,” said Nichelson.
Bloom and the other employees spend at least 60 hours week in the store, serving those in Utica. Nichelson said time management is crucial especially working for a small business. Everyone has to step up and play their role. When Nichelson is not at the cash register, he is either stocking produce, taking calls, or writing down orders when Bloom is not there.
Nichelson said, “In order to keep a store functioning, you have to have a functioning crew.”