Labor Day Weekend Spotlight: Utica store's employees work with purpose

UTICA -- The Pac-N-Save grocery store in downtown Utica is a prime example of how big things can come in small packages. Freshly butchered meat, all the produce one can think of, and baked sweets too, Pac-N-Save has their customers in and out in no time with a smile.

Manager Jay Bloom said the store would not have been established in the first place without the support of community members.

“Nine years ago, there were five couples from Utica who approached Paul Mueller from Seward. They proposed building a grocery story in Utica because driving to York or Seward for groceries was not ideal. That’s how the Pac-N-Save here came to be,” said Bloom.

Every week, Pac-N- Save receives five to seven orders for catering.

“We serve meat, vegetables, potatoes, baked rolls, you name it,” said Bloom. Recently they delivered 60 pounds of Tomboy hotdogs to a hot dog feed at Centennial High School.

September through December is the busiest time of year with the start of school and holidays. Business picks back up in the spring with graduation. Lately, Pac and Save has had difficulty keeping up with the supply and demand compared to their corporate competitors like Walmart.