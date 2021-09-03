Labor Day Weekend Spotlight: Independent, local family owned, community strong, longevity describe Grand Central

YORK – In the shadow of Labor Day 2021 it is appropriate to point out how ‘labor’ – a lot of it – has been going on for a very long time at Grand Central Foods in downtown York.

How long? Consider 80-plus years of the store’s existence as an independent store, the majority of that time under the leadership of one family represented in the aisles today by Warren Thomas and his daughter Brynley DeRiese.

Their roots trace back to ‘Grandad’ Clarence Kaslon, now 84, who still enjoys regular updates and being involved in the store.

Grandad’s specialty was meat, but over the years he became a jack of all grocery trades and eventually earned the opportunity to become owner of the business. The location is the same today as then, although the building has been changed and re-arranged a few times over the years. The entrance, for example, lies west of the doors customers entered in Grandad Clarence’s day.

Thomas bought the business in 2005 and his daughter, DeRiese, is deeply involved in all aspects of Grand Central, especially advertising, marketing and a present push to transform the deli into more than it has ever been before.