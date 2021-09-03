Labor Day Weekend Spotlight: Independent, local family owned, community strong, longevity describe Grand Central

YORK – In the shadow of Labor Day 2021 it is appropriate to point out how ‘labor’ – a lot of it – has been going on for a very long time at Grand Central Foods in downtown York.
How long? Consider 80-plus years of the store’s existence as an independent store, the majority of that time under the leadership of one family represented in the aisles today by Warren Thomas and his daughter Brynley DeRiese.
Their roots trace back to ‘Grandad’ Clarence Kaslon, now 84, who still enjoys regular updates and being involved in the store.
Grandad’s specialty was meat, but over the years he became a jack of all grocery trades and eventually earned the opportunity to become owner of the business. The location is the same today as then, although the building has been changed and re-arranged a few times over the years. The entrance, for example, lies west of the doors customers entered in Grandad Clarence’s day.
Thomas bought the business in 2005 and his daughter, DeRiese, is deeply involved in all aspects of Grand Central, especially advertising, marketing and a present push to transform the deli into more than it has ever been before.
She recounts the stories told by local customers who grew up shopping at Grand Central, many of whom still refer to it as Super Value. Some even remember sneaking licks from the livestock salt blocks that were once sold at the store.
Through the years the store took in glass pop bottles for recycling, had green stamps, was in the dry cleaning business, offered a photo center, served as a UPS shipping hub and had a video rental department.
The latest and greatest, as regular visitors to the store well know, is a professional, on-site-made, sushi bar just inside the main entrance that has been a big hit.
“So we’re willing to change,” said Thomas. “We want to keep that level of customer service and sense of community.”
That lofty level of service means only those customers who wave off the carryout staff lug their own groceries. Service like that, Thomas added, is taken wherever it needs to go as a matter of policy.
“We’ve changed tires. We’ve charged batteries,” he said with smile.
Grand Central is increasingly unique in another way, Thomas said, because, “There are not a lot of independent stores left that are doing what we’re doing,” meaning locally owned operations that lie beyond the homogenous world of a mega corporate headquarters somewhere far away.
That fact has many ramifications for customers, just one of which is the flexibility to obtain non-stocked items by special order or the willingness to try a full facing of a new product upon request. The meat department, too, makes hay by filling custom orders any time a customer asks.
Grand Central’s weekly drawing for a $100 winner, just one of store’s promotions, has been ongoing since Thomas took over the reins in 2005. To date more than $87,000 has been given away.
“It’s just giving back to the community,” he said. Simple as that.
Special products are on display throughout the aisles from the only bakery in York proper to the sushi bar to fresh produce. Another specialty one does not find in every grocery store is liquor, the success of which, Thomas said, has been “over the moon” since it was added. The secret to that success is really no secret at all, he explained. “We listen carefully to the consumer and see what they want.”
Add lottery and home delivery to the list of Grand Central’s goods and services, too.
“It’s all about the future,” Thomas said of the overarching business philosophy he, his daughter, department heads and staff do their best to apply.
A constant economic ripple flows outward from the store as well. Currently, for instance, refrigeration compressors are being moved outside to a bank of machinery located next to the brand-new loading dock nearing completion. All of that work is done by local contractors.
More dollars are infused into the local economy every year when Thomas contracts to have the parking lot coated and freshly striped, again by a local company.
On top of that, Grand Central employs some 55 people at full staff – which, like everywhere else – has been a rare achievement in the COVID era.
During 13 weeks at the height of the pandemic, Grand Central gave its customers a flat 5% discount to help them through and as a reward during such a trying time. Employees who served well and faithfully through those initial months received a thank-you on their paychecks, too.
Hours for York’s only home-owned and operated full-service grocery store are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.