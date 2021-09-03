Labor Day Weekend Spotlight: Gale's Welding gets down to business

WACO -- After 42 years of existence, Gale’s Welding, Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of steel and metal frameworks in York County.
Sitting snug in the country by Waco, Gale’s Welding is full of surprises. With successful business owners Gale and Denise Naber, Gale’s Welding has been able to meet the needs of farmers, warehouses and businesses in the area with farm repair, miscellaneous metal components and fabrication.
Since the age of 10, Gale has been involved with the agricultural industry prior to owning his own business. He said he worked with his dad and uncle in a family operation where he learned how to farm and farming taught him how to repair farm equipment. He found a passion behind maintaining farm equipment and fabrication for the needs of farmers back in the day such as livestock gates and combine bin extensions.
In 1979, Gale’s family built their first building, and in 2008, Gale and Denise added an office onto the site. Finally, in 2013, they built their dream shop for their growing business. Now, they can fit all their materials at the shop and have the space to work on several big projects at a time. At the office, Denise spends a lot of time doing bookwork and keeping track of vendors, employees, business insurance and all of the finances.
Gale’s Welding has three full-time employees: Olivia O’Dell of Milford, Justin Makovicka of Aurora and Eric Naber of Waco.
Gale shared, “It takes a variety of skills to be a part of this industry. Anyone can be a welder, but not everyone can be a fabricator.”
Gale’s welding has done fabrication work for not only Nebraska but nationwide for 16 years. They would work on miscellaneous metals involving embeds for concrete warehouse floors, stairs, rails, ladders and guard posts for grocery warehouses like Sysco Foods, US Food Service and others. They do all types of welding including MIG, TIG and stick welding. Depending on the project, they often use all three processes.
Gale said, “From California to Virginia, we’ve sent our work to just about every state.”
In the past couple of years, Gale and Denise shifted their focus to servicing the local area, farmers and businesses.
Besides fabrication work, Gale’s Welding is well known for its artistic metalwork. Whether someone is searching for the perfect wedding gift or a sign to put on their front porch, Gale’s Welding does it all.
Denise said Melissa Noel of Shickley does most of their graphic design.
“Noel draws out the design fitting to what the customer wants and sends the design to our son Eric. After Eric previews the design, he will send it to the CNC equipment for it to be cut out,” said Denise.
Gale added his favorite projects were those that were unique and exclusive. Recently, he finished a tree coffee table base where he bent and shaped the metal to look like tree branches.
Behind the decorative signs and handcrafted wedding gifts is a team of hardworking welders who stay late nights in the shop.
Denise says, “Gale used to work all night sometimes, but now we leave those hours up to our son Eric, when work needs done and pressure is on. Eric said welding takes a lot of learning on the spot and experience.”
“I finished working on a semi-trailer at 4 a.m. It’s a rewarding feeling when you finish a project and can say ‘I did that’,” said Eric.
Gale and Denise are proud of everything they have accomplished in the past 42 years. There may be a lot of all-nighters and it may take a lot of grit, but they take pride in serving their customers with the right product and good service.
Denise shared the comment of a previous customer and what she knows to be the view of many customers, and that is, “If Gale doesn’t have it, you don’t need it.”