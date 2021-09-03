Labor Day Weekend Spotlight: Gale's Welding gets down to business

WACO -- After 42 years of existence, Gale’s Welding, Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of steel and metal frameworks in York County.

Sitting snug in the country by Waco, Gale’s Welding is full of surprises. With successful business owners Gale and Denise Naber, Gale’s Welding has been able to meet the needs of farmers, warehouses and businesses in the area with farm repair, miscellaneous metal components and fabrication.

Since the age of 10, Gale has been involved with the agricultural industry prior to owning his own business. He said he worked with his dad and uncle in a family operation where he learned how to farm and farming taught him how to repair farm equipment. He found a passion behind maintaining farm equipment and fabrication for the needs of farmers back in the day such as livestock gates and combine bin extensions.

In 1979, Gale’s family built their first building, and in 2008, Gale and Denise added an office onto the site. Finally, in 2013, they built their dream shop for their growing business. Now, they can fit all their materials at the shop and have the space to work on several big projects at a time. At the office, Denise spends a lot of time doing bookwork and keeping track of vendors, employees, business insurance and all of the finances.