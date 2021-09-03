Labor Day Weekend Spotlight: Behind Ginny's Hallmark

YORK – Ginny’s Hallmark in York is a store known for their assorted card selections and their wall of ornaments to celebrate Christmas in July. One person you might run into while shopping is Alison North.

North wears a few hats in the York community. She is currently the manager of Ginny’s Hallmark and is a three-year veteran on the York School Board. On top of it all, she works as a relator part-time for Coldwell Banker once Hallmark closes for the day.

“I was born and raised here in York,” North said. “I worked at Walgreens for a long time. I’ve always been in retail and I’ve kept my passion in it.”

North said she has several tasks she does each day to help the store run smoothly. The store takes balloon orders and they handle all the online pick-up orders on top of normal business procedures.

“I order and price products,” North said. “Every year Hallmark does revisions to take old products out, so I do those. I oversee five of my employees who are all part-time. I do paperwork for the store, and all the banking. There is so much.”

North said the hardest part of managing a store is knowing what to sell, but that choosing items is the best part. The store goes to a market in Atlanta every year to find new items to sell.