L. Lorraine Green, age 92 of McCool Junction, died Saturday, August 19, 2023 in McCool Junction. She was born on November 19, 1930 to Thomas F. and Clara Belle (Stone) White in rural York County. On August 28, 1951 she was united in marriage to Wilber Dale Green in York.

Lorraine was a life-long member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in McCool Junction. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and growing flowers. She was an avid sports fan and loved going to auctions.

She is survived by her sons, Stan (Carla) Green of York, Mart (DeAnn) Green of Cooperas Cove, Texas and Chris (Becky) Green of McCool Junction; her daughters, Pam (Dan) John of Miller and Teresa Hoffschneider of York; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Kerriona Green; son-in-law, Lynn Hoffschneider; two brothers and two sisters.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 25, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in McCool Junction. A Rosary service will be said at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Metz Chapel in York. Visitation will be held from 1 — 8 p.m. Thursday with the family greeting friends after the Rosary. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in McCool Junction. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.