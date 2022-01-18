Kroy Industries named 2022 Business Legends Award recipient

YORK – Each year, the York Chamber of Commerce honors a business for its longevity and impact in the community with the Business Legends Award.

This year’s recipient is Kroy Industries, which has a long history of manufacturing in York.

The award was given during the annual Chamber banquet, held Tuesday night.

Kroy Industries was originally established as Kroy Metal Products by Paul Geis in 1957.

The company began as an irrigation business specializing in manufacturing aluminum tubes and fittings. Since its beginning, the company expanded the original 4-inch aluminum tub mill to include 11 mills ranging from 2-inch to 12-inch diameters.

As explained during the award presentation, in 1976, Kroy added a PVC line south of the aluminum production facility in the old Champion Home Builders facility. This line expanded in 1987 with a plant in Ulysses, Kansas.

Midwest Irrigation, an aluminum and steel fitting manufacturer in Henderson, was acquired in 1999 and consolidated with the York location 2016.

Phil Seevers was named CEO in 2019, after being with Kroy since 1999.