Korean War veteran recalls his time behind the battlefield

YORK -- It was the December of 1950 when Don Klute, a graduate from Bradshaw High School, received a Christmas surprise that no man in his early 20s would want to receive -- a letter in the mail reading “be prepared to go before Christmas.”

“A couple of months passed and I didn’t think more of it,” said Klute. “Then in February of 1951, I was drafted to serve in the Korean War.”

Klute spent that spring in infantry and combative engineer training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. Training for Klute ended in April and he went home for 20 days to see his family before reporting back to Fort Lawton in Seattle, Washington.

“Then we took a slow boat to Japan that took about 18 days, we ran into a typhoon. I got a little sick, and didn’t care whether or not the boat went down,” said Klute.

The U.S. troops’ first stop was Camp Drake in Yokohama Japan where they received their assignments. Klute was biting at the tips of his nails, wondering where his first placement was going to be, but had a sigh of relief when he found out he was assigned to warehouse duties with the 8048 Army Unit in Kokura, Japan.

Klute said, “They sent me to a clerk type of school, which was very unusual because I only had one year of typing in high school, and I never did go to college. Then, I got assigned to an ammunition plant. We kept all of the freight. Anything they wanted on the front lines, we had it.”

Klute remembers loading their c-119 flying boxcars with ammunition, food, personnel and equipment for the paratroopers to deliver to those in combat.

“I ended up as the head clerk,” said Klute. “I had at least 350 people to keep track of⁠ ⁠— the people in the warehouses, the ones loading the trucks and loading the planes, and the ones who didn’t return.”

The hardest part about Klute’s job was being in charge of contacting loved ones and parents about those lost in the war.

Klute said, “When our planes got knocked down, we’d lost not just one person or two, but we’d lose the whole crew. I had to notify their parents and I didn’t like that. Of course I knew the kids and it bothered me just as it would anyone else.”

Although he wasn’t on the front lines, he was behind all of the action said Klute. He made many memories and friendships during his time overseas. He was good friends with others who worked as clerks in the warehouses.

“There were seven who stayed together the whole time, during and after the war. We got acquainted with one another’s wives and traveled together. There was one from North Dakota, one from Iowa, one from Kentucky and another from Oklahoma. The rest of us were from Nebraska, I’d still like to shake hand of the man who put us together,” said Klute with a smile.

Klute’s fun memories involve the seven of them catching the train on the weekends to tour Japan.

“I always kind of liked to do that and see how the Japanese lived,” said Klute.

After being discharged in 1953, Klute came back to Bradshaw and married his high school sweetheart, Janice. He farmed for a few years north of Hampton. Don and Janice then made the decision to move out to Oregon where Janice’s brothers had a berry farm. Realizing that west coast living was not their “cup of tea,” they came back to where they called home and began their own welding and repair shop, Klute Welding that was sold and now named Klute Steel Incorporated.

Klute said, “I guess when I came back home, I knew that whatever I wanted to do, I could tackle anything and make it work and that’s what I did, I started my welding shop in 1961.”

In 2014, Klute along with 10 other York County Veterans took part in the Korean War Honor Flight that took them to Washington D.C. where they received special recognition and toured the Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Wall, and the Lincoln memorial. They were also presented medals that were hand crafted with the barbed wire that was found on the demilitarized zone that used to divide North and South Korea.

When veterans returned home from Honor Flight, they were greeted with a sea of family, friends, and other veterans, saying “welcome home” at the Omaha Eppley Airport.

“And that was the first time in a long time, tears were brought to my eyes,” said Klute. “I was home.”