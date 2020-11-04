Kopcho, Holthe, Alley elected to school board

When the York News-Times earlier asked the candidates what they hoped for the future of the York School District, Kopcho said, “Presently, it is very important to me to that we continue to monitor the Blue Print that YPS has in place to keep our schools up and running with staff and students in the buildings. Our students need to be in school so that families can continue to work without having to homeschool. It is very important that we continue to support all of our staff to make sure that they have all of the tools needed to keep our schools open. We also have to continue to make good budgetary decisions with State funding still being a huge problem in Nebraska. Moving forward into the future it is going to take more elbow grease and advocating to the State for equalized funding so that we can lower the tax burden. We want to make sure that our facilities and fleet stay updated while monitoring budget shortfalls closely. We need to make sure that our students have the best experience during their time at YPS as possible. Student achievement will always be the primary goal now and into the future.”