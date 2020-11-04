Kopcho, Holthe, Alley elected to school board

Editor’s note: These figures are those provided by the York County Clerk’s office and do not include any votes from another jurisdiction within the school district.
YORK – Two incumbents and a non-incumbent were elected to the York School Board Tuesday in a race that included six candidates.
Winning seats on the school board were Amie Kopcho, with 2,695 votes; Matt Holthe, 1,988; Brien Alley, 1,904.
Nancy Davidson earned 1,238 votes; Xann Linhart earned 1,192 votes; and Derek Dauel brought in 1,167 votes.
These figures were provided early Wednesday morning by the York County Clerk's office. The total number of votes came in later than expected, due to mechanical problems involving the ballot counter.
When the York News-Times earlier asked the candidates what they hoped for the future of the York School District, Kopcho said, “Presently, it is very important to me to that we continue to monitor the Blue Print that YPS has in place to keep our schools up and running with staff and students in the buildings. Our students need to be in school so that families can continue to work without having to homeschool. It is very important that we continue to support all of our staff to make sure that they have all of the tools needed to keep our schools open. We also have to continue to make good budgetary decisions with State funding still being a huge problem in Nebraska. Moving forward into the future it is going to take more elbow grease and advocating to the State for equalized funding so that we can lower the tax burden. We want to make sure that our facilities and fleet stay updated while monitoring budget shortfalls closely. We need to make sure that our students have the best experience during their time at YPS as possible. Student achievement will always be the primary goal now and into the future.”
“I want to see our curriculum continue to evolve with the changing needs of employers,” Holthe said. “I think York has done and continues to do a great job in this area. For students looking to move into college, we are providing them chances to earn college credit so they can enter with enough credit that can be a college sophomore. That’s incredible! For students interested in the trades, York has generated partnerships with several businesses in the area to set up work studies to highlight the outstanding career opportunities in the trades in our town and immediate area. For those looking to head straight into the workforce or at-risk for graduating high school, YPS has implemented the JAG (Job’s for America’s Graduates) Program. This is its first year at York. JAG focuses on building workplace and life skills. Students in this program also receive mentorship from business leaders that can progress into on-the-job work experiences, full time permanent employment or apprenticeship programs. The future of student education will also need to have an increased understanding of the mental health issues facing our students today. Kids today have a lot of mental stress in their lives inside the school and out. I think our staff does a great job in providing the mental health resources we have available today. However, this need is expanding at a large rate and staffing needs will increase in this area whether it is through ESU6 or by adding York Public School staff.”
And Alley commented: “In the present, we need to stick to our plans that we have in place to get through this pandemic safely so that we can get back to what will likely be a ‘new normal.’ My hope is that students do not fall behind as a result of this virus and that we learn new practices that can help us in our illness prevention and safety going forward. For the future, I want to see the district continue to maintain or lower our property tax levy and I want to see continued growth in enrollment. I want to see every useful resource made available to our students so they can be successful in their learning.”
