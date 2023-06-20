YORK — Cadet Max Gerald Kohmetscher, age 23, son of Scott and Stacy Kohmetscher of York, Nebraska, recently graduated from the U.S. Military Academy.

Kohmetscher graduated from York High School in 2019. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in History: Military with Thesis (Honors). He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Armor branch and will report to Fort Carson, Colorado for his first assignment.

“I always wanted to serve because my dad was in the National Guard, by grandfather served in Vietnam and my great grandfather served in WWII and my great, great grandfather served in WWI,” said Kohmetscher. “I always felt like I needed to carry on that tradition and serve. I’ve also always been interested in military history. It’s something that always fascinated me.”

Kohmetshcher reflects on the bittersweet moment of reporting to West Point for his 47-month experience. Kohmetscher said, “The day is called R-Day and that’s when everyone comes in for their first day, wearing their civilian clothes and gear and you go into this big auditiorium where a guy gives a speech and you are given 30 seconds to say good bye to your parents. After that, I was sent to Cadet basic training.”

The biggest “shock” for Kohmetscher was being 1800 miles away from his family. “I’d come back for Christmas or for a couple of weeks in the summer, but other than that, I was cut off from seeing my family,” said Kohmetscher. “I was living almost two different lives. It was really cool though when I had some of my buddies visit in Nebraska and they would meet my friends and family here and both worlds collided.”

Kohmetscher was one of two people from Nebraska who graduated from West Point this year. He said “In a way it felt like I was representing the state there.”

Kohmetscher said, “At West Point, you get tested academically, militarily and physically. I’ve learned that very few people are good at everything at West Point, so just figuring out what your strengths are and what you need to work on and working with other people through it was huge.”

“Having a strong support system is also important going in,” said Kohmetscher. “In high school I was involved with football, track, FFA, and other activities and all the mentors I had there, all the relationships I had with my friends, coaches and teachers was huge going into it. I definitely don’t think I would have been successful without all the relationships I built in York before going there.”

Before his first assignment at Fort Carson Colorado, Kohmetscher will be taking a basic officer leadership course at Fort Moore in Georgia for 10 to 12 months. His course will start July 25.

