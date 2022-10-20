Kirtsey's Boutique "selling" stories for breast cancer awareness

YORK -- In the United States, it is estimated that 30% of women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year according to the American Cancer Society. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many businesses launch pink products whether it be throw blankets, t-shirts, mugs, or the classic fall staples — sweaters. At Kirtsey’s Clothing and Gift Boutique in York, Breast Cancer Awareness is more than just marking an item with a pink ribbon, it’s about telling a story.

This month, Kirtsey’s staff has been using their social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, to share the stories of breast cancer survivors and encourage their customers to get examinations and self-checks.

Owner of Kirtsey’s, Kirby Crawford, said supporting breast cancer awareness is close to her heart because she and her sister, Kasey Danielson, “personally lived through it on May 5, 2010.” That was the day they heard the news daughters never want to hear -- their mother, Sue Ann Romohr, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Romohr’s cancer story began when she had a physical during the spring of 2010, and her doctor asked for her mammogram report.

“I said they didn’t schedule one because it hadn’t been long enough since my last one for insurance purposes,” Romohr remembers.

The same day, Romohr’s doctor scheduled her for a mammogram. When the results came back, the doctor scheduled Romohr for a biopsy because there were some irregularities.

Romohr said, “When the doctor who was doing the biopsy arrived, he said, ‘This really doesn’t show much and you really don’t need to have this done right now.’ I was there and ready for the procedure, so I said to go ahead with it.”

Then on May 5th, Romohr received a call she will never forget.

“I asked some very ignorant questions and was very naive,” said Romohr. “I was pretty composed when calling my husband, however the only words that could come out of my mouth were, ‘I have cancer.’”

Romohr had many appointments and tests the weeks leading up to the day of surgery.

Romohr said, “Bob and I had discussed the options and came to the conclusion that a bilateral mastectomy was the best decision, as they ended up finding cancer in both breasts after further imaging. The day after surgery, the PA came in to talk with us about the results and informed me that I was cancer free.”

Crawford said she had another scary moment last year when she had a breast biopsy done as doctors found a lump that could have turned into something more. Crawford had a lumpectomy to get it removed.

“I sent out an email to my dance parents letting them know I would be gone for this surgery, and I had one dance mom realize she hadn’t had her mammogram yet, so she went in and found out she had breast cancer,” said Crawford.

Her story, along with her mother’s, is what inspired Crawford to “not just sell clothing, but sell stories” of those who battling breast cancer or have been impacted through family or friends.

Kirstey’s is showcasing the touching survivor stories of Natasha Coffin, Karen Snodgrass, Beth Ericson, Joannie Manning, Jill Bathen and Linda Peterson.

The goals of these stories are to educate women on breast examination, celebrate the stories of women who are survivors and help those who have a family history of breast cancer. Crawford said another goal is to “let them know they are not alone and what steps they need to take for screening, as it can be emotional and will always be in the back of their minds.

“That’s always been a thing for me, that it will always be in the back of my mind,” said Crawford. “Every time I go to get a mammogram, I have anxiety. Every time I go in for a MRI, I have anxiety. Just know you're not alone and know there are other daughters of breast cancer survivors who are feeling the same way you are.”

Crawford hopes by sharing these stories, people will be reminded to get their screenings.

“If hearing just one story can push someone to get their mammogram rather than put it off, our job is done,” said Crawford.

Crawford welcomes everyone to read the stories on Instagram.com/kirtseys or facebook.com/kirtseysclothingandgifts.