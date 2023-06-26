Kirby Crawford, who owns Kirby’s School of Dance and Kirtsey’s Boutique on the south side of the square in York has announced several promotions in the two businesses.

Dana Driewer has been named the overall operations manager for the two businesses. She will be in charge of the day-to-day overall operation and will also continue to handle all the communications for the dance studio. She has been with the operation for five years.

Brittany Kaliff will take over as dance studio director. She will step down from full-time teaching in the dance studio and will be in charge of the scheduling of the eight teachers and teachers’ assistants. Kaliff will also handle ordering all the costumes that the studio students need for recitals.

Dianna Groenke, who has been with Kirtsey’s Clothing & Boutique full-time for about two years has been named the store manager. She will manage the day-to-day retail operation and scheduling of the seven part-time employees in the boutique.

Customer service, which Crawford said is Groenke’s sweet spot, is also an important part of this position along with planning different events for the boutique.

“These moves will allow me to work “on” my businesses rather than “in” my businesses,’ said Crawford. “Plus, I’m always glad to elevate good employees into positions and I enjoy helping them in their development.”

“I’m also a busy mom,” said Crawford, “and these moves will allow me more time to spend with my children.”

Nashville artists to return to York

Nashville artists Alex Smith and Kaylor Cox are planning a return trip to York on July 22 at the York Country Club. The duo played to a packed York Country Club last summer and are looking forward to a return trip this year.

Kaylor is the daughter of York native Chris Cox and his wife Beth and Alex is her significant other. She is the granddaughter of Susan Cox of York and the late Tom Cox and the niece of York Visitor’s Bureau executive director Bob Sautter.

Kaylor and Alex will play from 7:30 to 11 p.m.. The event is being sponsored by the York Country Club, Kirtsey’s Boutique, Midwest Bank, Hy-Tec and Kopcho’s Sanitation.

If you enjoy good country music, YCC will be the place to be on July 22.

17-County Leadership

York County Development Corporation (YCDC) organized a leadership program in 2021, with the help of Cultivate Rural Leaders. The program has transitioned to being facilitated by Dr. Shannon Leinen, Professor of York University’s Master of Arts in Organizational and Global Leadership program and York University Provost.

This intensive, low commitment leadership class consists of three six-hour meetings focused on improving leadership skills and connecting with other rising leaders within the county through curriculum, one-on-one sessions, and interactive activities.

Class dates are Thursday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Sept. 14 both days 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. The third date is Thursday, Oct. 12 from 8:15 a.m. to 12 noon.

After the class on Oct. 12 participants will have a well-deserved graduation which will conclude by 2 p.m. Application deadline is July 21. For applications, email eperry@yorkdevco.com.

What the heck?

I got a phone call this past week. Pirate Jim is on his way to York and he should be in town this week sometime. That’s about right because the York News-Times Treasure Hunt will begin a week from tomorrow on July 5.

You have until Monday, July 3 to get registered to be a treasure hunter to ensure you would win the full $1,000 if you are the one to find the medallion that will be hidden on public property in York.

He usually slips into town under the cover of darkness and I just don’t know what day he will show up. I told him that I go to bed a little earlier than other years so don’t make it too late.

I’ll have Linda stock the refrigerator.