Kirby's School of Dance dances at Disney

YORK -- Kirby’s School of Dance recently danced the day away through Main Street USA at Walt Disney World.

The dancers participated in Disney’s Spooktacular Halloween parade. Several hundred dance studios from around the country participated in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offered by their studios and organized by Dance the Magic. Any KSD dancer 10 years old and older could participate.

Kirby’s customer relations manager, Dana Driewer said, “Although this was the first time KSD dancers have attended this experience at Disney World, based on the positive reactions from dancers and parents, it will likely not be the last.”

At KSD, practice makes perfect. KSD dancers spent long hours on weekdays and weekends, learning parade choreography at their home studio. All of their preparation paid off on parade day when they danced to the Disney hit, “Calling all the Monsters.”

“The dancers put on a fantastic performance with huge smiles on their faces, despite the 90 degree temperatures and having put in several hours of rehearsal during parade day, making their instructors and parents so very proud,” said Driewer.