Kilgore Library to offer digital literacy training

YORK – The Kilgore Memorial Library has received special funding to provide digital literacy skills training.

Library director, Deb Robertson, explained, “This is a one-time funding source which will allow us to determine the need for ongoing technical skills training in our service area of York County.”

“Digital literacy is defined as having the skills you need to live, learn and work in a society where communication and access to information is increasingly through digital technologies like internet platforms, social media and mobile devices, Robertson said. “Communication is also a key aspect of digital literacy.”

She said library staff members are asked to assist patrons on a daily basis with digital reference questions: How do I attach a file to an email? How can I print this photo? How do I change my password? I need to apply for a job, can you help me?

“These are examples of the questions library staff members field regularly,” Robertson said. “Rather than showing them where to click, we would like to give them lifelong skills by offering training. The survey that our Vision 2025 team conducted in December of 2021 revealed that 51% of the respondents said having a place to learn technology skills would be valuable. After reviewing the Vision 2025 survey data, committee members recommended that offering a class at the library to see what the demand would be will be beneficial to them as they work to help the library meet the needs of our community.”

Through May 26, Monday through Thursday at various times, library staff member, Janey Due, will be available to assist participants in learning a variety of technology skills. Topics in hardware, software and general use of technology will be offered. Technology skills for daily life and workplace use will be available.

Ms. Due says, “The researchI have read tells me that digital literacy is the ability to navigate various digital platforms and understand, assess and communicate through them. When you read a book on a Kindle, consider the accuracy of a news report linked in your social media newsfeed or create and share a YouTube video, you are displaying digital literacy. I look forward helping our patrons grow these skills.”

The class schedule will be Mondays from noon until 2 p.m.; Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until noon; Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until noon; and Thursdays, noon until 2 p.m.

For more information about Kilgore Memorial Library, please contact Deb Robertson at 402- 363-2620 or kilgore@cityofyork.net.