Kilgore Library receives national grant

YORK – The Kilgore Library in York has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library develop a vision for the future of library and information services in its service region, including all of York County.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Kilgore Library Director Deb Robertson.

York City Administrator Sue Crawford added, “The Libraries Transforming Communities grant provides valuable resources for Kilgore to engage York citizens to identify new resources that community members would like to access. I appreciate Deb Robertson’s initiative to bring these resources to York and I look forward to seeing how the library staff steps into this new opportunity.”