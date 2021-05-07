Kilgore Library receives national grant

YORK – The Kilgore Library in York has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library develop a vision for the future of library and information services in its service region, including all of York County.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Kilgore Library Director Deb Robertson.
York City Administrator Sue Crawford added, “The Libraries Transforming Communities grant provides valuable resources for Kilgore to engage York citizens to identify new resources that community members would like to access. I appreciate Deb Robertson’s initiative to bring these resources to York and I look forward to seeing how the library staff steps into this new opportunity.”
As part of the grant, Kilgore Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about meeting the needs of the community and use the grant funds to share tools provided by professional library associations and partnerships required to bring them to York County. Participants in the conversation will be invited to share their thoughts on a variety of community needs already identified by agencies like York Public Schools, York County Health Coalition, York Area Chamber of Commerce and York County Development Corporation, to name a few.
Through the facilitated conversation, a vision for the future of the library, post COVID, will be created.
If someone is interested in being involved or taking part in the conversation, they are asked to contact Deb Robertson at 402 363-2626 or kilgore@cityofyork.net, or visit https://libraries.ne.gov/York for more information.