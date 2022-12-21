Kilgore Library features talent of Columbian artist

YORK -- Throughout the month of December, York Kilgore Library has been showcasing the classical pencil and pastel portraits of local artist, Giovanni Correa.

Correa, a Columbian native, had the vision to first become an architect after high school. He was devoted to learning architectural design and loved the idea of translating his “sketches” to physical structures.

Correa said although he loved the sketching aspect, he knew using paper and pencil would be replaced with computer software later on. Having the skills as an artist was not going to be enough and it was “not going to pay the bills in Columbia.” Correa made the decision to pursue a career in business administration at Universidad del Val. He worked the following years as an executive manager of a hospital in Columbia.

His life changed in 1995 when he met and married his wife, Carolina Astudillo. They had two children, Juan and Alejandro. Carolina worked at an agricultural institute in Columbia as a geneticist. She was invited to share her experience and knowledge of genetics at the University of Michigan, where they lived for a couple of years. Carolina was then offered a position in California with a private company in 2014.

While Carolina was advancing in her career in genetics, Giovanni took on the role as a stay-at-home father, which gave him plenty of time to enjoy his hobby – drawing -- which grew into a full-time job.

Giovanni said, “When we lived in Michigan, I began drawing again. My son was three years old, and he asked, ‘Dad could you draw a transformer for me?’ I started to draw and I couldn’t put the pencil down. When we moved to California, I drew more and more portraits of people and pets using charcoal and graphite.”

Giovanni credits all the books he has read and YouTube videos he has watched for helping him elevate his technique.

“I practiced and practiced and practiced until I felt comfortable drawing people and pets on my own,” said Giovanni.

Giovanni has a hyper-realistic way of drawing. He closely pays attention to fine lines of the skin, the shadows of the clothing and the way light hits a face in a photo. Smaller elements that another artist may ignore, Giovanni emphasizes such as the fabric of clothing, the texture of hair and the glimmer of the eyes. Giovanni’s portraits often involve couples and families. He eliminates the background. He solely focuses on the main subjects in the photo to invite the viewers to fully comprehend the love, compassion and happiness within relationships.

Giovanni’s favorite portrait was that of an elderly couple walking, holding hands. Carolina said, “It was just a portrait with two, wrinkled hands, but it said a lot. Once, we had it hanging in our living room and a family friend of ours saw it. She said when she saw that portrait, it reminded her of the relationship she had with her husband who passed away. It was a beautiful moment, she cried when she saw it.”

A goal of Giovanni is to incorporate oil pastels in his drawings. He said it’s more difficult to master oil pastel drawings because you have to mix several colors to get the perfect skin tone in portraits and it could take up to six weeks for a drawing to dry. If the pastel drawing is smudged, “there is no going back,” said Giovanni. Working with oil pastels is worth it, as it adds little pop of color to the photos.

Giovanni’s life now revolves around art. He has made frequent trips to museums including the British Museum in London and Louvre Museum in Paris.

Giovanni and his family have lived in York since 2019. Carolina and Giovanni now consider York to be their new home. Giovanni will continue doing art work with charcoal, graphite, oil pastels, water color, and color pencil. Giovanni thanked the Kilgore Library staff and director Deb Robertson for their support.

More information about Giovanni can be found on giocodrawings.com.