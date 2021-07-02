Kids give back to York while learning life skills

The York community donated prizes for the students to win during the games they played during the day. Some of these donations were from the Sun Theater, York Aquatic Center, Goodie Pop and Dairy Queen.

“I try to get the community involved with the kids as much as possible so they understand that this doesn’t just happen,” Seymour said. “It takes a lot to put these programs on.”

Seymour said it is important for the children to do something for the community since they were given help throughout the summer.

The first way the children gave back was through written thank you notes. The kids painted them with shaving cream paint.

York community members, Tom Manning, Mike Ocken, Carol Baker, Seth Stahr and Jason Heitz were judges for the children when they made campfire snacks. The students were able to give them donated Starbucks gift cards with their notes.

The children also built a picnic table for the Recharge Lake property as their main activity of appreciation for the York community. The youngsters delivered the picnic table Friday morning.

The children did all the work after they received the materials, like sanding and painting the wood.