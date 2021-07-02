Kids give back to York while learning life skills

YORK -- Building a strong community starts with educating others. This includes teaching children the lesson that their hard work makes a difference in the world around them.
York Boost teacher, Deb Seymour, taught a group of fifth grade students various skills throughout their six-week program this summer. Seymour said she had help from Dalton Snodgrass, who was her classroom aid.
“Normally we have about 18 students every day, but with other summer programs, we had nine students today,” Seymour said.
A few of the weeks were themed. Last week, the students had a “survivor week,” where they learned how to construct a tent with tarp, how to properly start a campfire, and how to identify native Nebraska trees and plants.
This survivor week was held at Recharge Lake. Seymour said she took the Boost students there once a week. They were able to do different outdoor activities as well as fishing that were different than the indoor reports they would complete in the classroom.
“We came out to find bugs one week after they were studying them,” Seymour said.
Several visitors attended the program to teach the students to learn these survivor skills. These people included a high school principal, a concrete contractor, two custodians, a librarian and a nurse.
The York community donated prizes for the students to win during the games they played during the day. Some of these donations were from the Sun Theater, York Aquatic Center, Goodie Pop and Dairy Queen.
“I try to get the community involved with the kids as much as possible so they understand that this doesn’t just happen,” Seymour said. “It takes a lot to put these programs on.”
Seymour said it is important for the children to do something for the community since they were given help throughout the summer.
The first way the children gave back was through written thank you notes. The kids painted them with shaving cream paint.
York community members, Tom Manning, Mike Ocken, Carol Baker, Seth Stahr and Jason Heitz were judges for the children when they made campfire snacks. The students were able to give them donated Starbucks gift cards with their notes.
The children also built a picnic table for the Recharge Lake property as their main activity of appreciation for the York community. The youngsters delivered the picnic table Friday morning.
The children did all the work after they received the materials, like sanding and painting the wood.
Seymour said she wanted to make sure there was a way the students can help the community for all of their effort this summer.
“I always think it is important to give back,” Seymour said. “Our students had fun doing the programs all week, so we have to give back somewhere.”
Today was the students’ last official classroom day. Seymour surprised the children with water fights, s’mores and water balloons to celebrate the end of their program.
Next week, the students will be going on field trips around York County.
“We were blessed with really great support this year,” Seymour said. “It was fun. The kids are already asking me if we will do this again next year.”