Kids get ready -- York's splash pad is on the way

YORK – For those kids out there (of all ages) who have wished for a splash pad in York – well, their wish is about to come true.

A splash pad is on the way, as the process has been officially started.

Granted, construction won’t start until spring, but this fun feature will be available next year during the hot summer months.

The process started when the York City Council approved the project as part of the parks and recreation budget, with the budgeted amount being $48,000.

“We do not have a splash pad and they are very popular,” York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts told the council during the earlier budget process. “Our community travels to Aurora or Lincoln to use their splash pads because we cannot meet their need. Harrison Park already has water and sewer running through it and we really need to focus and redevelop the west side of town, as far as park and recreational offerings.”

The splash pad is part of the parks and recreation budget, with funding sources to be grants and LB357 funds.

Then, this past week, a contract was approved with a company that will provide the equipment – the labor will be done by city crews.