Kidnapping and conspiracy charges dropped against “sex worker”

The alleged victim, a 25-year-old man from Ohio, reported to the Lincoln Police Department that on Sept. 26, 2019, he was staying at that hotel in York. Court documents indicate that the man said he used the website skipthegames.com “to make an appointment with a sex worker for $400. He paid $60 via Pay Pal to kristenwashchkowski54@gmail.com as a deposit.” He told Lincoln police that “it was taking too long for her to get there and he decided not to continue with the appointment. The next morning, at approximately 7 a.m., he left his hotel room to go to work and was confronted by a man. The man pushed him against the exterior wall of the hotel, causing scratches and lacerations to his left elbow and right knuckles. The man emptied (the victim’s) pockets and took two cell phones, his wallet, a gas card, a smart watch and keys. The man told (the victim) to get in his vehicle because they were going to settle the debt for the appointment.”