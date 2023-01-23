 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathy Dowty

  • Updated
  • 0
October 12, 1955 – January 21, 2023

Kathy L. Dowty, age 67 of York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, January

21, 2023 in York. She was born October 12, 1955 in Grand Island to Gordon and Glendora (Murray) Dimmitt. On March 2, 1974 she was married to David Dowty in Grand Island.

Kathy worked at Triad in Alda and then York College until her retirement. She loved spending time with her family going camping, attending get togethers, loved talking on the phone and snap chatting. She was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Husker football. She was also a member of the Eagles Club in York.

She is survived by her husband, David of York; daughter, Lori (Trevis) Zimmerman of Carson, Iowa and son, Bill (Gina) Dowty of York. Her grandchildren include: Tucker Zimmerman and Rylee Zimmerman of Carson, Iowa and Darian Czarnick, Cole (Destiny) Dowty, Tyson Nitzel, and MaKenna Dowty all of York. Also surviving is her great-grandson, Ezra Dowty; her brother, Roger (Mona) Dimmitt of Grand Island; granddogs, Cooper and Daisy; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael; parents-in-law, Clarence and Alberta Dowty; brother-in-law, Ed (Cheryl) Dowty and nephew, Ed Dowty.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Kathy has been cremated. No Viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation. Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.

