Karen Samson given this year's YPS Golden Apple Award

YORK – Karen Samson has been named as this year’s recipient of the York Public Schools Golden Apple Award, which is sponsored by the York News-Times.
Samson was presented the award by York News-Times Publisher Carrie Colburn during an all-district assembly of educators, administrators and staff members, Monday morning, Aug. 9.
Staff members within the York Public School system nominated individuals and this special teacher recognition is presented to the educator chosen from an internal committee.
Those who nominated Samson said, “She is the epitome of Jack-Of-All-Trades for York Public Schools. Her ability to morph into so many different roles and make genuine connections with staff and students makes her an invaluable asset. Karen sacrifices her time selflessly. She adjusts her personal and professional schedules to meet with students for evening test prep, driving lessons, transporting students and families to appointments, among so many other things she does without bragging about it.”
Samson received her undergraduate and master’s degrees at the University of South Dakota.
She is involved with the YPS School Improvement Team and the YPR Early Childhood Team, is a transition coordinator, a Clinic Fellowship Year Supervisor, a special education coordinator, a NDE advisor, a Nebraska Student and Staff Record System district coordinator, a YPS Incarcerated Student Liaison, an ACT SpEd coordinator, as well as being a York High School Band Booster and trip sponsor.
Another person who nominated Samson said, “She is a gem who many don’t see. She has a heart of gold and a wonderful way with students. And if I said that to her, she would roll her eyes at me.”
Nominators said Samson “often jokes she plans to retire with all the letters of the alphabet listed behind her name on her business card.”
She is a member of the American Speech Language and Hearing Association, the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Project SEARCH and Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation and is a Nebraska Speech Language Pathology state license holder.
For many years, her family hosted the Ohio Avenue Hollow Haunted House, in her yard and driveway. She is a member of the York Jaycees and many other organizations. She is a contributor to the York Community Foundation. She has spent her summers supporting the York Knights baseball and Fusion softball teams and the York 4-H Claybusters trapshooting team. She and her family are members of the First Lutheran Church.