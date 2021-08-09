Karen Samson given this year's YPS Golden Apple Award

Another person who nominated Samson said, “She is a gem who many don’t see. She has a heart of gold and a wonderful way with students. And if I said that to her, she would roll her eyes at me.”

Nominators said Samson “often jokes she plans to retire with all the letters of the alphabet listed behind her name on her business card.”

She is a member of the American Speech Language and Hearing Association, the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Project SEARCH and Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation and is a Nebraska Speech Language Pathology state license holder.

For many years, her family hosted the Ohio Avenue Hollow Haunted House, in her yard and driveway. She is a member of the York Jaycees and many other organizations. She is a contributor to the York Community Foundation. She has spent her summers supporting the York Knights baseball and Fusion softball teams and the York 4-H Claybusters trapshooting team. She and her family are members of the First Lutheran Church.

