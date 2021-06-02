 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas State University students from Nebraska earn spring 2021 semester honors
0 comments

Kansas State University students from Nebraska earn spring 2021 semester honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MANHATTAN, KAN. — More than 4,700 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2021 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

The following York area students have earned spring 2021 semester honors from Kansas State University: Grace Jacobson of Geneva; Kelsey Bigelow of Milligan; Lillian Holthus of York and Rylee Opfer of York.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News