Kansas State University students from Nebraska earn fall 2021 semester honors

MANHATTAN, KAN. — Nearly 4,480 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2021 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

The following students from Nebraska earned fall 2021 semester honors from Kansas State University: Madison Hunter of Aurora; Julia Smith of Aurora; Morgan Steckly of Beaver Crossing; Grace Jacobson of Geneva; Kelsey Bigelow of Milligan; Rylee Opfer of York and Alexandra Saathoff of York.