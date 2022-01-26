K-Junction Solar Project, west and south of McCool, discussed before county board

“We want to thank everyone for coming to this meeting,” Agwan said to the crowd. “And thank you to the commissioners for taking the time to hear the information we are here to provide about the K-Junction Solar Project. I know there are a lot of questions and we are here to answer those questions, tell you more about us. I want this to be conversational and open. We will talk about what this project is and how it will affect the community. I want to apologize for not coming here earlier; we are still in the early stages. Over the course of the last year, we have been trying to meet with landowners to see if we can get enough land for the project.”