K-Junction Solar Project, west and south of McCool, discussed before county board

YORK – The York County Commissioners’ meeting room filled in record time this week, as a large contingency of people from the McCool Junction/Lushton area arrived to hear information about the proposed and likely upcoming K-Junction Solar Project.
So many people arrived that the over-flow was directed to the old commissioners’ meeting room in the courthouse basement, where the crowd could watch and listen to the proceedings via Zoom.
On hand to explain this project were three representatives of the EDF Renewables company which is pursuing this large project: Pervez Agwan, project developer from Houston, Texas; Evan Mallett of Houston, Texas, who is the land acquisition manager; and Ryan Bennett, also a project developer, from Omaha.
“We want to thank everyone for coming to this meeting,” Agwan said to the crowd. “And thank you to the commissioners for taking the time to hear the information we are here to provide about the K-Junction Solar Project. I know there are a lot of questions and we are here to answer those questions, tell you more about us. I want this to be conversational and open. We will talk about what this project is and how it will affect the community. I want to apologize for not coming here earlier; we are still in the early stages. Over the course of the last year, we have been trying to meet with landowners to see if we can get enough land for the project.”
He said the K-Junction solar project is to be a 310 MWac solar field – which Agwan said will be able to generate enough electricity to power up to 100,000 homes.
The solar project is designed to need approximately 5,000 acres and the area of interest (see accompanying map) is a very large span of land west of McCool Junction nearly to Lushton and then south to the county line.
The project development timeline, Agwan explained, includes for land easements to be acquired in the years of 2021-22; for environmental analysis to take place in 2022 and 2023; and for the construction and interconnect with the McCool substation to happen in the time period of 2024-2026.
Agwan told the commissioners and the crowd this project would provide significant tax income to local governmental taxing entities (including school districts and the county) over the life of the project – totaling about $43 million. He noted about 65% of that would go to the York and McCool Junction School Districts and 19% would go to the county itself.
He also added that approximately $84 million would be paid to the participating landowners by the 35th year of the project.
And Agwan said the project would also create 150 temporary construction jobs (as it is being built and connected).
Commissioner Daniel Grotz asked how the $43 million figure, pertaining to the tax income local entities would experience, was derived.
Bennett said there is a flat excise tax per megawatt and some physical assets of the project will be taxed as real property, “which are all paid by the owner/operator.”
He also noted that Nebraska law says county assessors, when determining valuations around the project, must ignore the solar project so it does not affect valuations/property taxes of the land/properties around it. And the valuations of the land on which the project sits continue to be determined as if they were still ag producing and the uses had never changed.
“This will be a new net revenue to the county and the schools,” Bennett said, also noting the tax is based on the 100% generation capacity of the project, regardless if generation goes up or down.
Bennett was asked if eminent domain could be used in order to gain easements. “EDF is a private company and thereby does not have eminent domain authority. All easements must be completely voluntary.”
“We want all community members to feel involved and informed in this project,” Agwan said. “If anyone wants to get involved or ask questions, please reach out.”
The commissioners asked how many landowners have agreed to easements so far.
Mallett said currently they have 22 under contract and nine in late stage negotiations. “We contacted about 50 during our land campaign to see if they want to be part of the project or have more information. I have talked with a couple of landowners who were concerned about the removal of land from farming and that will be the case; we will be able to have natural grasses on the land and livestock grazing on the properties. We will also keep the areas clean and will not introduce any new fertilizers to the ground.”
The commissioners also asked about the decommissioning process at the end of the life of the solar field. Bennett said that issue is addressed at length, in the lease agreement, which requires the developer to remove the project in its entirety. He also added that in the course of the zoning process, the company would enter into a decommissioning agreement with the county, as well.
“The company will be spending $300 million on this project, they will not build unless they can sell the product at a fixed price for a long period of time, so they will keep operating as long as possible to recoup that investment. The decommissioning agreement is done before construction even takes place,” Bennett said.
“Energy companies change hands, we see that happen all the time,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “Say the energy company is sold. Are the new owners still responsible for that decommissioning?”
Bennett said yes, they would be. Regardless of the company that owns the project, the agreements are with K Junction Solar.
“You said you have 22 properties under contract and nine that are tentative,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “Where are you at in the percentage that you need?”
Mallett said they are currently at about 65-70% of what they need for the entire 5,000-acre goal. Right now, they are at the minimum target for making the project move forward.
“When we are talking 5,000 acres, how many of those acres are actually covered by the solar panels themselves?” Bulgrin asked.
The company representatives said about 3,000 acres of the 5,000 total acres would have panels on them. It was also noted the panels would be set in rows and would slowly move throughout the day to follow the movement of the sun. The motors moving the panels would run on solar power and would be extremely quiet with no sound to be heard from the roads or really even when driving between the rows themselves.
It was also noted the panels would stand about 8-9 feet tall and the panels would be of a no-glare surface as they don’t want the light to bounce off but rather be absorbed to create energy.
They also suggested the public take a look at a 5MW solar field west of Lincoln, as this solar field is hardly noticed by the traveling public.
“I’d like you to give us a commitment that you will hold a public gathering, so all these people can talk to you one on one,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “I think that would be positive for you to do.”
“Absolutely, we would want to do that,” Agwan said.
Obermier said he would also like more information about other projects they have done so conversations can be had with county boards in those areas. “We will want to make sure we have all our zoning in place pertaining to projects like this.”
Bennett said they want to be avid participants in the zoning process with the county as things move forward.
“My question is how on earth does a company in Houston find 5,000 acres by McCool Junction, Nebraska?” Bulgrin asked.
Mallett said a lot of research goes into seeking viable areas, looking at transmission lines and for land suitable for solar that is close to that transmission line. “We have to find land that works. This land is flatter and is close to the substation which reduces our connection costs. We also look at load centers.”
“We are in tornado alley and hail comes every year,” Commissioner Grotz said. “How do the panels hold up to that and who is responsible for cleaning up damages if that happens?”
“It’s fully insured, very insured,” Mallett said.
The company representatives also said they have the technology to turn the panels “on their sides, up and down” to avoid damage to their surfaces, if there is a warning issued for hail. And it was noted the panels are made of high-tech material that will not shatter and scatter.
“You mentioned $84 million in land payments,” Grotz continued. “One comment that came to me was that highly productive farm ground is being taken out of production. So take 5,000 acres and using a conservative figure of about 200 bushels an acre, that’s about one million bushels of corn a year and that’s about 35 million bushels of corn over 35 years. And there is nowhere in the county to regain that production. That’s fairly significant. If you put a number on that, over 35 years, at an average of about $4.50 a bushel, that’s $157 million. And I have to mention that with the $84 million (paid to landowners), some of that money will go to landowners who do not live in York County, as some live out of state. As I was saying, so then $73 million in revenue in York County is gone and that’s an interesting number to me. That’s money that won’t be here any longer, you agree?”
The company representatives noted that landowners would be making that money, paid by the company, without having to accrue any expenses for things like machinery use, seed, fertilizer, fuel, etc.
“That’s exactly my point,” Grotz said. “That’s money that goes to the local seed salesmen and the co-ops, etc. That affects a small community like York County.”
Mallett noted again that grazing would be able to take place on the land – and they will be providing more information as to how that could generate further income for the landowner.
“Do you have any requirements, any requests coming, for roads to be closed?” Bulgrin asked.
“We haven’t designed any road closures,” Mallett said.
Bennett added there will be some requests for underground road crossing permits, which will come to the county board.
“I’ve also heard comments about what it will be like for people who are living in an area with this type of a project,” Grotz noted. “Can you talk about that?”
“No one will be living in a solar field,” Mallett said. “There will be set-back requirements and it will be just like rows of corn, just more spread apart.”
He reiterated the lack of noise, glare and movement in and from the solar fields.
“I highly encourage you to have a public meeting, sooner than later so a lot of people can attend, because planting season will start soon,” Obermier said.
“Absolutely,” Bennett responded. “An open house format is a great idea.”
There will be more meetings with the county board as the project moves forward, pertaining to zoning – and when the company sets a public open house, that information will be published.