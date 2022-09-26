K-Junction Solar opens office in McCool

McCOOL JUNCTION – A new office space has been officially opened in the McCool community for the K-Junction Solar project.

EDF held a public grand opening this past week.

EDF officials say, “This dedicated office is a place where community members can stop in to learn about the project, ask questions and share any concerns so that these can be addressed.”

The company said the K-Junction solar project is estimated to commence operations in 2025.

“This solar project will produce 677,000 megawatt hours (MWh) in annual green energy. The project will generate nearly $1.24 million in additional annual property tax revenue for the county and approximately $27 million in new revenue to McCool Junction Public Schools over the life of the project,” EDF officials said.

“What this office represents is a solid link between EDF Renewables and the community,” said Pervez Agwan, project developer at EDF Renewables. “Beyond simply doing the right thing for the environment, the economic impact of this project is significant; having an agricultural community pivot into sustainability translates into increased jobs and revenue across multiple industries and businesses. Our landowners and project neighbors are also positively impacted by this project. We focus on being thoughtful neighbors and good community stewards, therefore the project will have a strong financial impact on the local school district. Residents of the county and state will all be positively impacted for decades.”

The K-Junction Solar office is located at Junction Motor Speedway. The office is open Tuesdays from 1-5 p.m., and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until noon, for visitors to learn more about the project, ask questions and provide feedback.

Local residents can also contact Mike Boe at 507-440-0453 to make an appointment anytime.