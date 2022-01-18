JW's Catering named 2022 Outstanding Small Business

YORK – Each year, the York Area Chamber of Commerce gives the Outstanding Small Business Award to a local company that has shown longevity, growth, ingenuity and sustainability.
This year’s Outstanding Small Business Award has been given to JW’s Catering in York.
The award was presented Tuesday during the York Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.
“Jerry and Melanie Wilkinson have been an important part of the York community for a number of years,” said those who nominated the business. “They have expanded their business over the past 20 years and are the perfect example of how a small business grows from the ground up.”
Twenty years ago, Jerry Wilkinson started JW’s Catering with a food truck and a small licensed catering kitchen, with the first location on North Division Avenue. He built his breakfast/lunch route by adding local manufacturing company clients over the years and at the same time expanded his reputation into the catering world.
Throughout the decades, JW’s Catering has served huge crowds in many locations and for many events throughout the state, including Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Memorial Stadium and the Nebraska State Fair. And the catering bookings followed.
“Three years ago, Jerry and Melanie decided they had well overgrown their location and facilities and decided to make a significant investment into the York community by purchasing a property on North Lincoln Avenue and building a large, new industrial catering facility that also includes a store front,” explained Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce. “That store front (which was opened in 2019 as a venue for providing to-go meals, desserts and frozen JW’s products) proved to be a saving grace during the first months of the pandemic in 2020, as their already existing carry-out business allowed them to continue creative ways to keep their business going during that trying time.”
Despite the challenges in the last two years, JW’s Catering continues to be very busy with bookings full through this year and moving into 2023.
Most recently, they decided to make another investment in York County, by purchasing the Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction. With a full slate of bookings handled by their marketer/manager, Sarah Naber, Stone Creek has become another important layer of their business and a wedding destination for couples throughout the state.
“Along the way, JW’s has been a strong supporter of local youth programs, including 4-H and FFA, as well as providing many food donations for community and private fundraisers,” Mogul added. “JW’s has an amazing, professional staff, employing individuals from throughout the area, including from York, McCool Junction, Waco, Stromsburg and Bradshaw.”