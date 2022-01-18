JW's Catering named 2022 Outstanding Small Business

“Three years ago, Jerry and Melanie decided they had well overgrown their location and facilities and decided to make a significant investment into the York community by purchasing a property on North Lincoln Avenue and building a large, new industrial catering facility that also includes a store front,” explained Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce. “That store front (which was opened in 2019 as a venue for providing to-go meals, desserts and frozen JW’s products) proved to be a saving grace during the first months of the pandemic in 2020, as their already existing carry-out business allowed them to continue creative ways to keep their business going during that trying time.”

Despite the challenges in the last two years, JW’s Catering continues to be very busy with bookings full through this year and moving into 2023.

Most recently, they decided to make another investment in York County, by purchasing the Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction. With a full slate of bookings handled by their marketer/manager, Sarah Naber, Stone Creek has become another important layer of their business and a wedding destination for couples throughout the state.

“Along the way, JW’s has been a strong supporter of local youth programs, including 4-H and FFA, as well as providing many food donations for community and private fundraisers,” Mogul added. “JW’s has an amazing, professional staff, employing individuals from throughout the area, including from York, McCool Junction, Waco, Stromsburg and Bradshaw.”