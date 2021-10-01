Juveniles apprehended following crash near York

YORK — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles who had fled from a detention facility in Lincoln Wednesday.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, when a trooper observed a vehicle believed to be associated with the juveniles traveling west of York. At approximately 1:40 p.m., Wednesday, a trooper observed the Ford Explorer exit Interstate 80 at mile marker 348 (Bradshaw exit). Before the trooper could turn around to attempt a traffic stop, the driver of the Explorer lost control and rolled the vehicle.

The trooper turned around and observed two subjects running from the vehicle. Another trooper and an NSP Police Service Dog responded to the scene as well and were able to locate the two subjects hiding in a tree line. Both juveniles were taken into custody without further incident. The Explorer was determined to be stolen.

Both juveniles were cited for obstructing a peace officer. The driver was also cited for theft by received stolen property, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a crash and no operator’s license. Both were transported to York General Hospital for medical clearance before being turned over to juvenile probation.