Juvenile who overpowered custodial driver, stole vehicle, is sent to prison

This week, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court “the facts surrounding this case are disturbing to say the least. In his short life, the defendant has led a life of crime that I’ve never seen anything like in the thousands of cases I’ve been involved with, for someone so young. He could have killed two different people in this case. It doesn’t seem probation has worked for him in the past and I don’t know what would be different now. We are asking for a straight sentence and for the sentences to be consecutive with each other.”

“The important part of all this is that he is a young man,” said Chuol’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel. “He has accumulated a criminal record. He needs appropriate structure – where he best gets this is the issue. He needs help and to know how to address stress and control himself. I believe incarceration is probably appropriate, but he is a minor at this time and will be an adult in a year. We ask that incarceration be parallel with his juvenile status.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My time here has had me thinking that I need to make better choices,” Chuol said. “I’m sorry to the victims that I hurt.”

“You are 17 and the court notes you have such an extensive record at such a young age,” Judge Stecker said to Chuol.