Juvenile who overpowered custodial driver, stole vehicle, is sent to prison

YORK – A 17-year-old who was in custody of the Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center system when he overpowered the driver of a vehicle while he was being transported, and then stole the vehicle before fleeing, has been sentenced to prison.
Buay Chuol appeared via video conference this week, for his sentencing hearing in York County District Court. He was in custody elsewhere.
The case began in January of 2020, when the York Police Department responded to a report that a male, who was in custody, assaulted a transportation driver and stole the private service transportation van. On the scene, officers learned that the contracted transportation company was transporting two detained juvenile males, one age 16 and the other age 17 (Chuol), back to Kearney.
According to the police department, “When they briefly stopped at a business in the 3400 block of South Lincoln Avenue, one of the detained males (Chuol) freed himself from his restraints, assaulted and overwhelmed the transportation driver, obtaining the keys to the van. The juvenile then stole the vehicle and proceeded west from York. Utilizing the vehicle’s tracking device, York Police Department officers continued tracking the vehicle until both males were apprehended by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Highway 34.”
He was originally charged with seven felonies – those were eventually amended down to attempted robbery, a Class 2A felony; escape, a Class 4 felony; and theft with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony.
This week, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court “the facts surrounding this case are disturbing to say the least. In his short life, the defendant has led a life of crime that I’ve never seen anything like in the thousands of cases I’ve been involved with, for someone so young. He could have killed two different people in this case. It doesn’t seem probation has worked for him in the past and I don’t know what would be different now. We are asking for a straight sentence and for the sentences to be consecutive with each other.”
“The important part of all this is that he is a young man,” said Chuol’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel. “He has accumulated a criminal record. He needs appropriate structure – where he best gets this is the issue. He needs help and to know how to address stress and control himself. I believe incarceration is probably appropriate, but he is a minor at this time and will be an adult in a year. We ask that incarceration be parallel with his juvenile status.”
“My time here has had me thinking that I need to make better choices,” Chuol said. “I’m sorry to the victims that I hurt.”
“You are 17 and the court notes you have such an extensive record at such a young age,” Judge Stecker said to Chuol.
He read a list of past offenses, which included shoplifting, criminal mischief, a large number of thefts, robbery and illegal use of a financial device.
“Then the nature of this case was escape from official custody, in which you overpowered the driver, stole the vehicle,” the judge continued. “The court considers your extensive record and these serious offenses. I cannot find you fit for probation. You could have caused serious harm to others. You have not led a law-abiding life.”
For attempted robbery, Chuol was sentenced to a term of 2-4 years in prison. For escape, he was sentenced to a term of 1-2 years in prison. These two sentences will be served consecutively with one another.
For theft, he was sentenced to a term of 2-4 years, to be served concurrently with the other two counts.
All totaled, his sentence is 3-6 years in prison.
“This is your first felony conviction,” Judge Stecker said to Chuol. “You continue on this path and the court can find you are a habitual criminal and that could mean 10-60 years of hard time. You need to change the direction of your life. You are young and you have a lot of potential. But if you don’t change your life, you will spend many years in prison. Make something out of your life.”