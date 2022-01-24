Juvenile dies in Seward County accident

SEWARD COUNTY – A juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident in Seward County over the weekend.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 2:45 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 22, law enforcement was dispatched to a single-vehicle roll-over near 210th Road between Bluff Road and McKelvie Road.

“The preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Ram pickup truck, traveling south on 210th Road, went out of control on a gravel road, causing the vehicle to roll over,” the Seward County Sheriff’s Department reports. “The pickup was occupied by five juveniles, to include a juvenile driver.

“The accident resulted in one fatality; the juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the juvenile is being withheld at this time,” the SCSO reports.

The other four occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries by the Garland Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and the Seward Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Department and a Nebraska State Patrol crash scene reconstructionist.