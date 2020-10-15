Juvenile apprehended after 130 mph pursuit in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have apprehended a 17-year-old following a pursuit in Hamilton County early Thursday.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., Thursday, a trooper clocked an eastbound Hyundai Genesis traveling at 111 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Grand Island at mile marker 319. The trooper attempted a traffic stop and the Hyundai came to a stop on the shoulder. The Hyundai then moved forward and stopped multiple times before accelerating and fleeing the traffic stop.

The trooper initiated a pursuit. The Hyundai continued eastbound on Interstate 80, reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour. The vehicle then exited I-80 at mile marker 324, near Giltner, and continued southbound on the 41B spur.

After approximately two miles, the vehicle voluntarily slowed to a stop and three passengers exited the vehicle. The vehicle then fled again, continuing southbound on 41B spur. The trooper continued the pursuit, while the three passengers were located by another trooper.